Superintendent Bulson: “We Will Begin the School Year with Virtual Instruction as Planned“

From Harford County Public Schools:

An Important Message from Superintendent Bulson to the HCPS Community:

At a press conference on August 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., the Governor of Maryland, the Honorable Larry Hogan, and the State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Salmon, shared their desire for all Maryland schools to open for in-person instruction this coming school year. We have started to hear from concerned parents, guardians, and staff who want to know how this will impact our plans for the beginning of the school year.

On September 8, Learning Support Centers in our school buildings will open, welcoming more than 5% of our student population across the county. We have safety protocols in place to closely monitor the Learning Support Centers to ensure bringing students and staff into our school buildings does not contribute to increased transmission of the Coronavirus.

We are working with the Harford County Health Department and the Board of Education to develop plans for safely and gradually returning additional groups of students to in-person instruction, if conditions permit, this Fall. We agree that there is no substitute for in-person learning. While we want to do this expeditiously, every phase of students returning requires intensive and thoughtful planning that ensures the safety of all of our student populations. Until then, we will begin the school year with virtual instruction as planned.

Sincerely,

Sean Bulson, Ed.D

Superintendent

Harford County Public Schools