Police Investigate Separate Fatal Crashes in Bel Air and Street

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a pair of separate fatal crashes that occurred in Harford County.

At about 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Route 543 and Route 22 in Bel Air, Maryland for a report of a three-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2018 Nissan Versa was travelling west on Route 22 approaching Route 543.

Westbound Route 22 traffic was stopped for the traffic light at Route 543. For reasons unknown at this time, the Nissan Versa failed to slow and/or stop and crashed into a 2011 Mini Cooper, which was pushed into the rear of a 2014 Chevy Cruz. The driver and passenger of the Nissan Versa were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the Nissan Versa, identified as John Vanluit, 41 of Nottingham, Maryland, died at Shock Trauma.

The other crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to U.S. Route 1 in the area of Old Scarboro Road in Street, Maryland for a report of a single-vehicle collision with injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2008 Ford F-150, operated by a 31-year-old male from Essex, Maryland, was travelling north on Route 1. For unknown reasons, the truck traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree. The passenger, identified as Regina Welch, 30, of Essex, Maryland, was ejected from the truck. She was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries. She died Tuesday at the hospital. The driver of the truck refused treatment at the scene.

The investigations for both of these crashes are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crashes is encouraged to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.