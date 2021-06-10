20-Yr-Old Edgewood Man Killed in Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives Investigating Shooting

Harford County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Edgewood late Wednesday night.

On June 9, 2021, at approximately 11:47 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6200 block of Edgewood Road in Edgewood for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male, identified as Jarmil Christopher Stewart, 20, of Edgewood, lying on the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts on Stewart, and medics took over upon their arrival on scene. Medics transported Stewart to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates this was not a random crime. Determinations on cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Kramer, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3546.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.