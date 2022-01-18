Save Abingdon Woods Coalition Unite with Protect Perryman Peninsula Coalition in Opposition to Mitchell Farm Development

From 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula:

January 18, 2022 marks the eve before the Mitchell Farm Property DAC (Development Advisory Council) meeting. The DAC members advise the director of Planning and Zoning on large development projects. The 3P Coalition has requested a change to a larger meeting space and a postponement. Both requests have been denied.

Before walking into the final Harford County Council Meeting before the DAC, the 3P Coalition is holding a press conference to publicly air their grievances about the project. “We have requested a moratorium and are hopeful the Council will do the right thing,” said Paul Fallace. The requested Moratorium will impact planned warehouse projects proposed amongst residential communities.

Standing with the 3P Coalition will be leaders from the Save Abingdon Woods Coalition. Both groups believe the development will be detrimental to their members.

This project is an environmental nightmare waiting to happen. It is more than just the Bay at risk, which is terrible. Drinking water is also at risk with this project.

An impact of the expansive existing impervious surface from previous Mega-Warehouse Development of the peninsula as well as this proposed one will cause more subsurface water to be drawn from contributing areas on Aberdeen Proving Ground which have known pollutant concerns, including a currently mitigated TCE plume. This all threatens the drinking water of Harford County citizens as well as Perryman residents with private wells.

In addition to the quality of life, public safety, infrastructure, and environmental red flags, this proposed development also has very concerning environmental justice impacts (see demographic data below.) Finally, the Mitchell Farm is documented to have been worked by enslaved Africans. These unpaid workers of color helped enrich this farm. Descendents of these slaves still live in the Perryman community. We have an archeological – and a human – responsibility to learn more about the true history of slavery as practiced in the community. Once the land is subdivided and paved, this opportunity will be lost.

Current Issues: (According to 2019 Census Data)

• Perryman household Median Income was $56,830; Harford County median household income was $89,147

• 18.1% of Perryman families live in poverty; 7.18% of Harford County families live in poverty.

• The 4 largest ethnic groups in Perryman, MD are White (Non-Hispanic) (57.2%), Black/African American (Non-Hispanic) (29.6%), Hispanic (6.30%); Harford County White (Non-Hispanic) (75%), Black/African American (Non-Hispanic) (14%), Hispanic (3.09%)

• The most common racial or ethnic group living below the poverty line in Perryman is Black/African American followed by White

This project attempts to continue the known practice of disproportionately allocating land uses projects with negative indicators and in lower income and minority communities.

The Mitchell Farm development plans to add 5,196,360 sq. ft of warehousing along with 1,811 trailer parking spaces and 3,820 car parking spaces bringing potentially 5,631 vehicles daily into a peninsula with a total population of 2,496 people (as of 2020 census). This additional traffic will travel the already overburdened intersections at Rt. 543 & James Run Development, Rt. 543 & I-95, Rt. 543 & Rt. 7, Rt. 543 & U.S. 40 and Rt. 7 & U.S. Rt. 40. There will also be increased traffic at 95 & 152 interchange. The madness is that every one of these trucks will travel around one traffic circle on Rt. 7, a county two lane road.

We ask all citizens to please attend and voice opposition to this community hostile initiative. Together we can make our concerns about the Bay, accessible safe drinking water, and public safety heard.

Press Conference

January 18, 2022, 6:30pm

Outdoors – 212 S. Bond Street

County Council Meeting

January 18, 2022, 7:30pm

Council Chambers

212 S. Bond Street

Bel Air, MD 21014

Park in the lot behind the building.

Entrance to the meeting is through the side door on Churchville Road.

Citizens who wish to testify in-person can pre-register by:

Email: council@harfordcountycouncil.com

Phone: 410-638-3343 by 5:00 PM on the Tuesday of the scheduled meeting

In Person: at the meeting until the close of agenda item New Business. Should arrive at least by

7:00 if you want to sign up that night just to be sure you make it on the list.