Harford County Public Schools Students Participating in Harford Community College Dual Enrollment Courses to Receive Free Tuition

From Harford County Public Schools and Harford Community College:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) and Harford Community College (HCC) announced today that eligible students who participate in Dual Enrollment courses, including those who are currently enrolled, will no longer be charged the cost of tuition, fees, and textbooks.

Based on recent guidance from the Maryland State Department of Education regarding the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation, HCPS will now pay tuition, consolidated fees, direct fees, and textbook costs for all eligible students. This change takes effect immediately for all students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year and includes courses earning college credit as well as for specific noncredit courses through Maryland Leads, called the Harford Investment Program.

“We are thrilled to partner with HCPS to offer tuition-free college courses to our dually-enrolled students,” said Dr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College. “Not only will this program make college more affordable for families, dual enrollment gives students a competitive advantage and helps them achieve their academic and career goals.”

“For the past few years, North Star has helped HCPS and HCC establish a strong relationship that supports students from all over the county,” said Superintendent of Schools Sean Bulson. “Now, by removing any financial barriers to enrollment, HCPS is making dual enrollment even more affordable for students. A key initiative in the strategic plans of HCC and HCPS, the partnership provides a pathway for students to be college and career ready.”

In late October, HCC issued refunds for tuition and consolidated fees to the students who are enrolled in credit courses on Harford’s campus for the fall 2022 semester. HCPS began in August funding textbook costs to students through the HCC Rental Agreement Program. Beginning in 2023, eligible students participating in the Harford Investment Program will have the opportunity to enroll in workforce training courses leading to an industry certification.

HCPS funds have been budgeted for dual enrollment and will come from the 2022-2023 HCPS operating budget, ESSER 2 funds, and Blueprint college and career ready funds.

Details about dual enrollment options in HCPS are available online, https://www.hcps.org/SEPG/Docs/NorthStarDualEnrollment_CollegeCredit.pdf.