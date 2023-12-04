Mother Charged with Homicide in Death of 3-Yr-Old Son in Bel Air

From the Bel Air Police Department:

On Sunday, December 3, 2023 at approximately 5:25 am Bel Air Police officers responded to 404 N. Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland 21014 for a cardiac arrest involving a child. An off-duty Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving past the location and observed an adult female, standing in the street, holding a lifeless infant child. The deputy immediately called for assistance and Bel Air Officers arrived within minutes.

Life-saving measures were immediately initiated on the child, Jason Garcia, a 3-year-old male from Morganton, North Carolina. The child was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center by Harford County EMS and pronounced deceased at approximately 6 am.

Based on significant evidence, including video evidence, the child’s mother has been criminally charged with homicide. There are no additional suspect(s) in this investigation nor is there a threat to the community. The investigation remains active and a motive has yet to be determined.

The Bel Air Police Department was assisted by our community, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Harford County Child Advocacy Center, Maryland State Police, Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Harford Department of Emergency Services with this investigation.

The Bel Air Police Department and our partners are committed to ensuring justice is served in honor of and to uphold the dignity of this slain child.

ACCUSED:

Gloria Elena Hughes, Hispanic Female, 37 years old, 300 Block of Golf Course Road, Morganton, North Carolina, 28655.

Charges: 1st Degree Murder and Child Abuse Resulting in Death

Disposition: Currently held at the Harford County Detention Center