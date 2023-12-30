Confrontation Leads to Gunshot, Murder in Bel Air

From the Bel Air Police Department:

*******UPDATE*********

Our sincere apologies for the misidentification of victim Meghan Riley Lewis, 600 Block of Churchill Road (English Country Manner), Bel Air, Maryland 21014. We have discovered judicial documentation to support the proper identification change and gender identification change. We want to extend our sincere appreciation to posters for assisting with this effort.

Accused: Brian Michael Delen is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center, with no bond.

Investigators are encouraging others who may have witnessed or who may have surveillance footage of this incident to contact investigators: Sergeant Henry Marchesani (hmarchesani@belairmd.org) or Corporal Sam Vivino (svivino@belairmd.org), or by phone at 410-638-4500.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

(Bel Air, MD)_ On Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at approximately 6:30 pm, Bel Air Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Churchill Road, Bel Air, Md. 21014 (English Country Manor condominiums) for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, Officers and Deputies discovered that a confrontation had occurred between two individuals in the parking lot area of the condominium building. During the confrontation the accused discharged a handgun which resulted in the adult victim being struck by a round in the upper torso. Officers and EMS immediately began lifesaving measures. The victim was pronounced deceased at 7:10 pm at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (UCMC).

Investigators are requesting contact from witnesses or residents who may have surveillance footage of the confrontation. There is no threat to the community and the investigation remains active. The victim’s identification is pending family notification.

ACCUSED: Brian Michael Delen, W/M, 47 yoa, 500 block of Park Manor Circle, Bel Air, Maryland 21014.

Charges: 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault, Firearm Used in Commission of Felony

Disposition: Detained pending bond review

Investigators: Sergeant Henry Marchesani (hmarchesani@belairmd.org) or Corporal Sam Vivino (svivino@belairmd.org)