Bel Air Man Found Guilty of Rape, Sex Offense, Assault; Faces Immigration Consequences

From the Office of the State’s Attorney for Harford County:

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, Jose Wilfred Orellana-Cedillos, 33, of Bel Air, Maryland was found guilty by a jury of Second Degree Rape, Fourth Degree Sex Offense, and Second Degree Assault following a five-day jury trial before the Honorable Diane Adkins Tobin.

Evidence presented during the trial proved that on July 14, 2023, the Bel Air Police Department responded for a reported rape of a 23-year-old woman. The victim testified that Orellana asked her for a kiss to which she said no. Orellana continued to pursue her, groping her

breasts, digitally penetrating her, and forcibly raping her in the basement of the residence while she was doing laundry. The victim was related to the mother of the Defendant’s children who were inside the residence when the incident occurred.

Orellana was apprehended later that evening during a traffic stop. The victim was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination. A Forensic Nurse Examiner determined that the victim had bruising to her breasts with the assistance of an Alternative Light Source (ALS) and injuries to her vagina consistent with non-consensual intercourse. DNA taken from the victim’s breasts was analyzed by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division and matched the Defendant.

Sentencing is currently set for April 15, 2024, where Orellana-Cedillos faces up to 20 years of incarceration for Second Degree Rape, one year for Fourth Degree Sex Offense, and 10 years for Second Degree Assault. He is currently held at the Harford County Detention Center pending sentencing. The Defendant is also held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer. Orellana could also face immigration consequences as a result of this conviction and is subject to removal proceedings following the completion of his sentence in this case.

Following the conviction State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey offered the following comments: “Reporting a sexual assault requires an immense amount of courage, particularly in a case such as this one where the victim is acquainted with the Defendant. The victim demonstrated that courage in this case by confronting her abuser through her report of this offense and through her testimony in trial. Our community is much safer with this Defendant behind bars, and we are relieved that he will face a substantial sentence criminally in this case.

We are also optimistic that he will face the appropriate immigration consequences as well.”

State’s Attorney Healey thanks Deputy State’s Attorney David W. Ryden for his pursuit of justice in this case and for being an advocate for this victim during this challenging trial process. She also commends Officer McCraghan, Detective Vivino and Officer Maldonado of the Bel Air Police Department for their efforts in investigating and preparing this case for trial.

Further, she acknowledges the expert witnesses from both the Maryland State Police and Harford Memorial Hospital for their important work in corroborating the victim’s testimony and assisting with the successful prosecution of this case.