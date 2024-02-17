Violent Carjacking in Aberdeen Leaves Man Injured; Victim Clings to Hood as Stolen Car Speeds Away

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Friday, February 16, 2024, at approximately 4:12 pm, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Bel Air Avenue for a report of an armed carjacking with a man falling from a moving car.

Arriving officers located a male victim, 21, suffering from severe head trauma, lying in the middle of the roadway in the 700 block of W. Bel Air Ave.

Detectives located a second male victim, 21, uninjured, and learned the two victims had arrived at a hotel in the 700 block to pick up a friend. After parking to make the pick-up, two unknown black males entered the backseat of the victim’s car; one displayed a handgun and ordered them to drive.

After a short drive, when the car came to a rest at a stop sign, both victims fled, with one running away and the other jumping on the hood to stop the theft. One of the suspects drove the stolen car away at a high rate of speed, with the victim clinging to the hood. Witnesses described seeing the car swaying back and forth to throw the victim from the vehicle, which was successful.

Detectives located the stolen car a short time later, abandoned on Krouse Court. A K-9 tracking dog was brought in to assist the investigation; however, the track was unsuccessful in locating the suspects.

The injured victim was transported to Bayview Medical Center, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Soto at 410-272-2121, press #8, and dial extension 124.