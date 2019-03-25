Rep. Harris: “Ridiculous Amount” of Time/Money Wasted on Special Counsel Who Exonerated President

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) made the following statement about the release of findings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on the 2016 presidential campaign for President Trump:
“The United States government has spent two years, $25 million dollars, and a ridiculous amount of wasted time and energy on a special counsel that has officially exonerated the president from allegations of collusion with the Russian government during his 2016 presidential campaign. According to the Attorney General, there was no collusion between President Trump and the Russian government, and there was no obstruction of justice. Now it’s time to move on and take care of the things that the American people really care about, like the economy and border security.”
Comments
Jim says
Actually it didn’t. Mueller just didn’t form an opinion either way. He certainly didn’t 100% exonerate Trump or any of his unindicted close associates of anything either.
Collusion isn’t a crime anyway. Trump just started using that term non-stop to deflect attention away from all the shady activities his inner circle was involved in. I would’ve been very surprised if there had been some sort of “smoking gun” directly linking Trump to anything overtly illegal and 0 chance of him being impeached, let alone removed from office.
And just because Mueller is done doesn’t mean that the SDNY isn’t going to hand down indictments of him or his family at some point. Since Trump is based in NYC and a lot of what has been alleged occurred there, that’s who probably plays the biggest threat to Trump and his family, especially since they can dig into whatever they want to and aren’t constrained by the Special Counsel rules. Doesn’t mean they will either, of course, but it’s not over. Honestly, Trump’s best hope at avoiding indictment is winning in 2020, which I think he has a decent chance of doing despite what the left wingers think….especially if they nominate some far left socialist who will bankrupt this country.
I do have to say that reading some of the comments on various sites from extreme liberals who for some reason thought Mueller was going to drop a big bombshell are kinda funny…just like reading comments from extreme conservatives who are acting like this means Trump and is associates aren’t dirty and corrupt.
Bob says
“The Mueller Investigation Is Over. Here’s How Much It Actually Cost Taxpayers”
Instead of costing $25M, it looks like the Investigation might break even or maybe turn a profit.
http://money.com/money/5639569/mueller-report-cost-waste-of-money-fines/
MissingReagan says
Total vindication for Trump. What was done to him should never happen again.
It isn’t just that there was no collusion. There never was any evidence of collusion to start with.
The dossier was fake.
The FISA system was blatantly abused. DOJ and FBI peddled this fake conspiracy the whole time.
Time to get to the bottom of how this mess started!