Rep. Harris: “Soviet-Style” Impeachment Hearings are a Sham

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement regarding the vote held today in the House of Representatives on H. Res. 660, to continue the hearings on the impeachment of President Trump.
Rep. Andy Harris made the following statement:
“I am certainly not voting to justify the continuation of Soviet-style secret hearings orchestrated behind closed doors to impeach the President. This is a sham – a fig leaf that fails to cover up an illegitimate hyper-partisan inquiry.”
friends of art says
Maryland needs more independent thinkers like Rep. Harris. Hopefully the rest of Maryland will vote to get rid of these democrats that do nothing but obstruct the process.
Carrie says
Wow! Guess Rep Harris cannot read that he voted for the Rules back in 2016. Sad that even those Republicans that left the service are commenting on the sudden double standards and surprisingly the Democrat party is following them exactly how it’s written.
Local Socialist says
The process of what, having a criminal as our president? Just because someone is president doesn’t make them immune to scrutiny. I’m too young to have seen Nixon impeached, but how many supporters did he have, I wonder.
FedUp says
I literally laughed out loud when I read your response. Independent thinker? Andy thinks whatever Trump tells him to think,
LOL says
Andy couldn’t operate a 2 button elevator with instructions.
Gordon Koerner says
Andy Harris has just shown his own ignorance of how past impeachment hearing were done. The one presented today gives the president power to defend in the house.
When Andy talks about Soviet style meeting he knows darn well they aren’t. Of course knows what Soviet style is, since he takes money from Russia.
Andy Harris is for Republican Party and is not for America. Which makes him a traitor to this country. Traitor Bitch resign.
Bob says
Let’s hope the citizens of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District wake up and vote Andy out in 2020.
Harford Republican says
Andy these are your republican rules the democrats are following. You swore an oath to God to uphold the Constitution not the President.If you don’t want to do your job and you can’t square it with your promise to God please do the country a favor and resign.
The president has admitted what he has done. Mic Mulvaney has admitted what they did. Rudy has admitted what they did. We cannot let this Republic die the world and God are looking at you. Do the right thing, DO YOUR JOB!
WOW says
A little recap: Trump and his lawyer Rudy spent weeks bribing Ukraine to dig up dirt on an American citizen in order to influence an election. One of the numerous contacts was a telephone call that the summary was altered and when it was questioned a lawyer moved the summery to a national security system rather than correct it. and attempted to malign a career military officer.
And Andy thinks this is how America works. That should scare the shit out of every voter and really freak out every active duty and retired military.
Khan says
Outlaw the Republican party! They no longer support the constitution or the rule of law!