Stop Sign Violation Leads to Handgun and Drug Arrest in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 Officer M. Donnelly of the Aberdeen Police Department stopped a green Volkswagen on Route 40 near W. Bel Air Ave for a stop sign violation.

Prior to approaching the car, Officer Donnelly noticed the driver leaning over the passenger seat. When questioned, the driver told Officer Donnelly that there was a handgun in the car. The driver was then asked to step out of the car and was identified as 41-year-old Allen Ray Moser of Wilson Street in Aberdeen.

Officers discovered that Moser did not possess a Maryland Wear and Carry Permit. A search of Moser’s car resulted in the recovery of a loaded Taurus .357 Magnum revolver inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. Moser was also found to be in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and charged with having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, CDS possession not marijuana, and CDS Possession of paraphernalia.