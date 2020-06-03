Bel Air Protest Draws Hundreds of Supporters, Several Racists

A peaceful protest in downtown Bel Air drew hundreds of participants and shut down Main Street on Wednesday afternoon as protestors kneeled and chanted against racism and police brutality in front of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The otherwise positive event was marred, however, when a family leaving the rally was victimized by a group who shouted racial epithets at them.
The event was organized and promoted on social media as the Bel Air Protest for George Floyd with a mission of raising awareness and bringing an end to the “senseless murder of black lives across America.”
The group began forming by the Harford County Circuit Court House fountain at 1 pm and about an hour later the Bel Air Police Department alerted motorists via its social media page to use caution while traveling through town because a peaceful demonstration was being conducted. Shortly thereafter, Main Street was closed from Route 22 to Pennsylvania Avenue to accommodate the swelling crowd.
The atmosphere of the protest was described as peaceful and positive by many who attended, who also found it encouraging that the movement was spreading beyond big cities.
“I just think it was very moving to see it move out of the cities and into the suburbs. I think people are actually going to listen to this now,” said Kevin Connelly, a protestor who attended the event in Bel Air and snapped a photograph (seen above) of participants with their heads down and arms raised during a moment of silence.
“I think the photo reminds me of the photos from the 60s I’d see in my textbooks from when I was in school. It’s crazy that we are still working for the same movement,” he added.
In contrast to some recent protests across the country, which have turned into violent clashes between police and protestors, Connelly said the law enforcement at this event kept their distance and watched from afar.
The positive mood of the protest changed shortly after the event ended, however, when a family was confronted by quartet of local racists.
In a social media post about the incident, Anita Nickens said she attended the protest in Bel Air with her daughter and two of her daughter’s friends.
As they left the event, Nickens said a group of four teenage boys, apparently all white, engaged them in conversation from several floors up on the Bel Air parking garage. The teens began mocking George Floyd, the man who was killed while being taken into custody by Minneapolis police last week, and the conversation became heated to the point where the teens eventually told Nickens and her group, “You n***** need to shut the f*** up.”
Nickens pulled out her phone and was able to take clear video and photos of the teens, which quickly led to outrage and their identities being outed after she posted it on social media.
The four teens who shouted the racial slurs were evidently all identified as students at Harford Technical High School, who work for the same contracting company. According to follow-up replies on social media, both their school and their employer have been made aware of the situation.
As horrific as the encounter with the racist teens was, Nickens said she was also dismayed at the lack of response from her white protestor counterparts, who saw and heard, the incident, but did nothing to come to her aid.
“Like how do you come from a protest, shedding fake ass tears for our lives, claiming to be in solidarity with our fight, see it first hand and do and say nothing?!?!,” she wrote.
Nickens further alleged that she told nearby deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office about the incident, and even pointed out the offenders in their vehicles as they drove by, but no action was taken.
“But I shouldn’t have expected that from a bunch of white cops in a white county who when we asked y’all to knee with us during the protest you laughed and walked into the building,” she added.
Another protest is scheduled for the same location in Bel Air on Thursday and other protests will be held in Havre de Grace on Saturday and Sunday.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately answer questions about whether it knew about the incident and if it was taking any action.
Below is Nickens’ full and unedited statement about the incident:
“Today my daughter, two of her friends and myself went to a black lives matter protest in Belair MD.
As we where leaving 4 white guys purposely made it their business to ask “what the protest over?”
We told them yes.
The one in the black cap proceeds to say “since he couldn’t breath and died y’all shouldn’t had been protesting shit. That’s what he gets” and laughed…
I asked him “what the fuck did you say?” And he repeated it
My daughter then told them to shut their privileged asses up and went into telling them why why blacks protest bc of people like them.
As she was doing that, the guy in the fatigue hat said “you niggers need to shut the fuck up”. Guy in the black started saying it to.
Once I took out my phone and started video tapping they stopped and the two in the middle tried to hide.
But guess what fucktards….. SCREENSHOTS ARE A BITCH!
I have the video of my 17yr old crying and explaining in tears and anger why she has to fight just to be black in this shitty world with racists like them.
Yep, I got video!!!!
But the shittiest part is this
Dozens and I mean DOZENS of white people who had just left the same fucking protest as us, sporting their fancy ass BLM posters, did nothing, said nothing but simply walked on by. They saw this!!!!!
Like how do you come from a protest, shedding fake ass tears for our lives, claiming to be in solidarity with our fight, see it first hand and do and say nothing?!?!
PEOPLE IN HARFORD COUNTY MARYLAND WHO WAS AT THIS PROTEST CAN SUCK A BUTT!!
Y’all use our skin color for something you truly dont care about, for clout!!! You saw something happened and turned a whole ass blind eye!!!! Y’all fake be for the cause for photo opts and to say y’all was there!!!!
Oh and to Harford County Sheriff’s Office shout out to your shit officers who stood by and watched. Not only when I told them and showed them the guys and their truck and car, did fucking nothing but let these idiots drive by!!!
But I shouldn’t have expected that from a bunch of white cops in a white county who when we asked y’all to knee with us during the protest you laughed and walked in to the building…..
I’m hip, trust me.
Y’all are wack af for this and no I’m not gonna shut up about it.
But in the mean time….
Here, I know they are from Harford county.
Don’t know names but trust me I’d love to!
I’m gonna make sure I share this.
And y’all share it too!!
Bc these fuckers definitely had a shit ton to say FOUR FLIGHTS UP like punk bitches and I invite this to be said to my face.
I am a momma bear….
Don’t ever fuck with my kid and her melanin skin.
*****SHARE AS MUCH AS YOU CAN AND WANT TO!*****
They didn’t care about my daughter’s and my feelings calling us niggers so fuck their feelings and privilege!”
Comments
SoulCrusher says
Free Speech goes both ways. I’m not a friend of Harford County Police, but neither the Bel Air Police or the HCSO had anything to do with George Floyd’s death. The police were present to maintain order if something broke loose. How can they do that from their knees bowing their heads and not observing the situation? Everyone likes free speech until something is said that they don’t agree with and then they say “You can’t say that”. Apparently, they can and they did. If you want one group to loose their free speech, you must cede your own, but you don’t want that, do you?
Jean says
These teens baited and provoked! Free speech has nothing to do with intimidation and racial slurs. It’s always quite obvious how you may feel or decided to feel. It’s so exhausting to just be who you are and someone hate you! Confusing right I know.,, keep being a part of the problem we just want peace ??
MissingReagan says
Hate speech is free speech as SCOTUS reaffirmed in Matal v. Tam
You may not like it, but that’s immaterial.
SoulCrusher says
Precisely. If it wasn’t true then Authorities could just round up ALL the white supremacists and KKK to send them to jail. It’s not happening because free speech is free speech….
JJ says
“Free speech” means that you are free to criticize the GOVERNMENT without fear of retribution. It does not mean that you can say whatever you want with no consequences. Read the freaking amendments before you try to use them and fail. Can they say those things? Sure. There will be consequences for doing so. This is exactly what’s happening. If someone stands screaming at you, they are 100% allowed to do that. You can also figure out who they are and tell people. If they are screaming intimidation or threats at you, which includes racial slurs, that is potentially illegal. It would be great if people understood anything about topics before commenting. If you don’t know what free speech even means, why are you citing it.
SoulCrusher says
No. Racial slurs are not illegal, the statutes are inoperable on the public because of our free speech. You can say whatever you want, with no consequences, unless it causes a harm thru the use of untrue statements. Then you are liable for damages and possible criminal fraud. The government does attack members of society who speak out against it and I’m living proof of that. The 1st Amendment does NOT say anything about what you are saying. It specifically prevents the government from making any law curtailing the freedom of speech or the press. By making a racial slur illegal, it curtails a person from using that slur, which curtails the freedom of speech. That’s what you’re not getting. ALL of government is prohibited from making any law that prohibits free speech due to the 14th Amendment. Therefore, any statute that states otherwise is applicable only to government employees because it is inoperable on the people.
SoulCrusher says
I’d really like to know where this imposter soulcrusher got his law degree… he’s clearly a constitutional scholar.
Ohhh wait, I’m mistaken, he’s just a long-winded blowhard who thinks that since he was arrested and put in jail, that he is the most knowledgeable person out there… when in reality, he’s just a pot-growing felon who should learn to keep his mouth shut!
SoulCrusher says
See right there. That’s all my arrest was ever about. Silencing the free speech of a man who can’t be a felon and never committed a crime. Why is it so important to you that I keep my mouth shut? Is my FREE SPEECH against the government regulated, but everyone else’s isn’t? Please explain to me why I should keep my mouth shut? Please explain to every Dagger Reader why you think I should keep my mouth shut…
God says
These dumb niggs need to shut the fuck up
MK says
Imagine not seeing the big picture in this. It’s not about freedom of speech. Black males and woman’s die every day under the hands of police and excessive force because they are power hungry and think they are above the law because they have a badge. All cops are bad until they hold their counterparts accountable. Cops are not above the law! OBVIOUSLY they had nothing to do with George Floyd’s death, but they are still cops in a corrupt system we’re racial profiling happens every day.
These kids were saying hurtful slurs? Are you that dense? Are you racist? Would you say these things to a black persons face or do you just say it in your home or under your breath.
I hope you see the bigger picture someday soon and realize this is a human rights issue and not a first amendment issue.
MissingReagan says
More whites than blacks are killed by police. A fact backed by statistics. Now what?
Jack Union says
White people account for 73% of the United States population according to the 2017 Census. Black people account for 12.7%. That’s backed by statistics. So based on statistics, of course more white people get killed by the police.
The lack of consequences for police officers that kill ANYONE, on camera, when it could have been avoided with better training is one of the issues this is about
SoulCrusher says
Correct
Fernando Sanchez says
White deaths per 10,000 arrests – 4
Black deaths per 10,000 arrests – 3
Population has nothing to do with it, however 13% of the population does commit 50% of the crime.
Jack Union says
Actually Fernando white people account for 68.9% of arrests in America while Black people account for 27.2%. Check it out here ??
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/table-43
Fernando Sanchez says
Jack, I see that blacks are punching far above their weight considering they’re a much smaller percent of the population than whites.
White arrests total vs. murder/manslaughter: 5,626,140 – 4,188 = 1,343:1
Black arrests total vs. murder/manslaughter: 2,221,697 – 5,025 = 442:1
SoulCrusher says
Once again MissingReagan seems to put it in the right perspective. This isn’t about black people being killed by police. This about ANY of our people being killed by police without justification…
bc says
Just curious to see what everyone things about Aberdeen police being shot at yesterday?? Police shouldn’t be killed or shot at without justification too. Police are people too. Just sayin’
SoulCrusher says
The police were conducting a lawful traffic stop and arrest, right? If you know the answer to my question, then I am sure you know the answer to bc’s question as well….however, police may be resisted to the point of killing them if they are conducting an unlawful arrest.
Ariette Pastor says
The police didn’t kill George Floyd, the 12mg of fentanyl he swallowed when they pulled him over did (the lethal dose is 2mg, by the way)
Bel Air Mom says
Ariette, do you have a source for that information?
Fact Sorter says
Once again ignorant people are using Inaccurate information to justify the situation. I challenge you to post any evidence to back up your statement about Floyd swallowing 12mg of fentanyl.
Per the County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report – https://www.hennepin.us/-/media/hennepinus/residents/public-safety/documents/Autopsy_2020-3700_Floyd.pdf – he had 11ng/mL NOT 12 mg. That is a huge difference
If you read through NIH article on fentanyl https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6609322/, you will see that 11ng/mL is considered to be the upper limit of “low serum concentrations”.
Applied Tactical says
“Every day”? Hardly.
Quit being so dramatic and spewing a false narrative.
Not Free from Consequences says
That’s not what freedom of speech means. The 1st amendment protects you from GOVERNMENT reprisals, not from personal consequences pursuant to your actions.
SoulCrusher says
I now direct you to what MissingReagan commented on June 4, 2020 at 12:57pm on this very same article…
Harford Republican says
Probably another great opportunity for Sheriff Gahler to have one of his gun raffles to raise money.
Truth Hurts says
Thanks to the liberal Democrats gun sales are at an all time high.
Just the facts says
Not unexpected republicans are a frightened bunch.
SoulCrusher says
maybe they are afraid because of liberals rioting, looting and burning down businesses.
Just the facts says
That would be the white supremacists and boogaloo boys burning and looting you should educate yourself with something other than Breitbart and OAN
SoulCrusher says
So what you’re saying is that even though it is confirmed that ANTIFA and BLM groups are participating in the protests, it is White Supremacist groups and boogaloo boys that are rioting and looting. You know, when I saw those people running thru Target they didn’t look like white supremacists, they looked like mostly young black males. However, who would’ve thought that George Floyd’s death would bring us ALL so close together that the White supremacists, ANTIFA and BLM would participate in the same event of rioting and looting. You’re obviously out of your beloved mind…
Mohammed says
just the facts, how fucking stupid are you? Blacks and white leftist Antifa members are white supremacists now? Talk about brainwashed.
Applied Tactical says
White Supremacists and Boogaloo Boys – laughable considering more than 90% of the videos / live feeds being shared of the looting in major cities contains all races. One race more prevalent than others, but I’d be labeled a racist for pointing out facts.
Nice try on the whole CNN talking points, though 🙂
Gordon Koerner says
In this entire country; “A black man is guilty till proven innocent, while a cop is innocent till proven guilty.” That is the American Justice system for over 400 years. Many in our society still believe that is a way of life and should not be changed. To them they can always find something or someone else’s actions to justify that we should not live up to our own constitution. A constitution that even many of the framers wrote the words but never changed their actions. Today those same thinking people still have too much power in this country preventing change for all the citizens.
SoulCrusher says
I am a WHITE man and I was presumed guilty with no chance of ever proving my innocence. Gordon, this isn’t a white/black issue that the Democrat Party and their bought media want it to be. This is an issue about police causing harm without justification to ANY American citizen. The Constitution was drafted to preserve liberty and just because that liberty might not be what you think is right, it doesn’t make it illegal. This is how the Democrat Party has lost its way. This is how you lost me….there is no Constitutional Authority to regulate the behavior of the people. We are beholden to the “common law” and any conviction that is not consistent with the principles of “common law” is an act of fraud. Maybe even fraud, war and treason. There is no equal justice, only equal political persecution by the Democratic traitors against America…
Gordon a Koerner says
Were you shot and killed??? Like black people are.
SoulCrusher says
I was persecuted like ALL Americans the government singles out in its acts of fraud, war and treason instilled by the Democratic Traitors Against America. Gordon, more white people are killed than blacks every year in America. Your message that black people are being killed is true, but so are white people. At greater rates. Your message is a narrow truth that is ignoring the greater truth and when you make it all about black people you have become lost in YOUR POLITICAL VIEWS. The fact is you Democrats and the media exploits black killings and use it to create riots and looting. Yes Gordon, people just like you are advocating that Black Lives Matter and that White Lives Don’t….
SoulCrusher says
Whine, whine, whine…
You broke the law, and you got caught.
Plain and simple.
Just because you complain about it on A website doesn’t change that.
If you were black, you’d be dead.
SoulCrusher says
I didn’t break the law. The code isn’t law. There was no crime because there was no victim. I am not a felon because Article 18 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights prevents the Legislature from making felonies and applying it to particular persons in the public. The STATE OF MARYLAND is treason and the HCSO acted as a STATE TERRORIST ORGANIZATION in 2009. If I was black I probably would’ve been awarded a scholarship or an honorary degree. Look at the HCDC inmate records involving deaths in 2009-10 and you will see that 95% of the deaths were white males. That is the truth and you can take your BLM crap and stuff it….
Concerned Teacher says
WERE YOU SHOT AND KILLED BECAUSE OF THE COLOR OF YOUR SKIN? If the answer is no, then shut the hell up, you have nothing positive to add to the conversation. There are iimportant things in this society that are not about you.
SoulCrusher says
George Floyd wasn’t shot and killed because of the color of his skin either, so WTF are you trying to say? He was choked out moron. I’ve got news for you, George Floyd wasn’t murdered because of his skin color either. Some cops are just scumbags and would’ve killed anybody when they can. People like you and the media exploit black killings by police, even though we whites know that they kill more of us than you, you dumbass. Sad thing is there will never be a protest because a white man gets killed because people like you want to see white people getting killed by police. Now, I accuse you of having nothing positive to add to the conversation because all you are doing is exploiting racism into a political tool for the Democratic Traitors Against the United States aka The Democrat Party. There is no racism in the George Floyd issue because those cops are just murderers and would’ve done it to you or me. You’re an idiot and there is definitely important things to discuss, but you’re not smart enough to have a conversation with a rock. Why don’t you go make a deal with Hogan to get the schools opened on time, but no a Concerned Teacher like yourself only wants to see the kids get dumber and you’re just dumb enough to make that happen….
Gordon a Koerner says
Soul Crusher why the heck did you make this about democrats. It has nothing to do with politics. It has to do with COPs killing black. It’s cops making themselves jUDGE, JURY AND EXECUTIONER. Then they hide behind their union and pretend they did nothing wrong. And there peers back them and hide their crimes. Finally an AG is prosecuting all those who could have stopped this violance to George Floyd.
Daily I travel route 40 and I 95, I see whites stopped with only one cruise car. But when ever it’s a black person 4 or 5 cars are there. This racism in the entire olice force needs to stop.May the young people of this country protest every day the rest of their lives and change this country. It will be hard to do as long as these old dumb ass racist people live.
Just why do you always put yourself as the person who was persecuted, shot and killed. Get a life and get out of your self pity.
SoulCrusher says
I was pointing out that it is NOT black Americans, but ALL Americans that are guilty until proven innocent. I was also pointing out that I, a white man, was illegally and unconstitutionally convicted with no way of defending myself because of the Codes, Rules and Regulations created by the Democratic Traitors Against America. Gordon, I have left you alone because you are an old man who couldn’t pose a threat to a fly and I felt bad that I may have hurt your Geriatric feelings. You even came across in a civil manner on your Facebook page as a reasonable person. However, you don’t have a clue about what you are talking about. I was persecuted in my own home thru treaty law instilled by the UN and foreign religions all made possible by the Democratic Traitors Against America. The Democrat Party is the “Not See” party, you just believe you should be persecuting whites instead of jews. Gordon, you would condemn all white people, even though you are whiter than my bare ass. George Floyd’s death was a horrible tragedy that no American, white or black or indifferent should be subjected to, but lets face the fact that if a white man had been killed like that there would’ve never even been a protest. Doesn’t that bother you? It should make your blood boil, especially when you hear all this bullshit how Black Lives Matter and White People need to get on our knees and apologize for our “white privilege”. If you believe in that Gordon, then I’m going to have to go back to calling you a fuktard on a regular basis…
Gordon Koerner says
Soul Crusher have never seen a white person treated like blacks for no reason. In fact I have never seen a white person treated that way.
There you go again bringing in politics. Always insults against Democrat’s while Republicans are the most evil people I have ever met.
I Have personally been attacked on the golf course. This Republican was blaming and cursing Obama, I said Trump is a piece of shit. Luckily I still had a golf club in my hand as he was ready to start swinging. I have tried to be friends with republicans. Every time they they have stabbed me in the back.
Yes I am usually sincere on Facebook. On this site republicans act like complete idiots and insult. I give back twice of what I receive from Republican jerks.
You and I have cleaned up our act to each other and I respect you for that. If we ever meet and talk am sure we would get along.
SoulCrusher says
Gordon, I and another inmate at HCDC were treated worse than any black in that jail. We were housed together in a 1 person cell for 10 days and I had to live on the floor. A black man was in a cell next to us and he was actually given two spaces because of the feces he would throw at the cops. He would cut himself and say he was suicidal. He kept a razor blade in his mouth somehow. He was treated with far more respect than the wo of us. Every time my room mate pissed the spray would get on me and my belongings. I hate those HCSO scumbags and if I ever run into those who did the deed I will break their necks on sight. Yes, I would kill them on sight, with my bare hands. In 2009, the HCSO was the epitome of a terrorist organization, lead by the Democratic Traitor, Jesse Bane. Quite frankly, I’d probably break Bane’s neck too and I don’t even know him. The HCSO was breeding hatred and if you or any one else from Harford County doesn’t understand that then I don’t know what to tell you. Yes, white people were treated worse than blacks in HCDC in 2009.
CornerPocket, Esq. says
Gordon, if you have never seen any other race treated poorly – suggest you widen your lens and focus on events that the mainstream media does not cover. If you think, for one second, that police officers are not antagonized by whites / Asians (any other race than black) – then you have a small window to the world.
You contradict your argument several times in your statement – Republicans are ‘evil’ while you spew foul language about someone you don’t agree with politically. A simple word for that is ‘hypocrite’. Hate begets hate, just be nice to everyone – regardless of political affiliation. Who cares who supports who – how does one person “liking” the current President affect your day?
It shouldn’t, and if it does – if someone supporting Trump brings your blood to boil – then you have another set of issues to work on.
Open Your Eyes says
Gordon I don’t know you and quite frankly I don’t care if you are white, black, or green but I feel you are painting with a very broad brush when you group all police together in a negative context. Let me tell you a little bit about myself. I am a white retired police officer who in my 30 plus years of service never took a life and never had a sustained bias or brutality complaint. I worked in both black and white neighborhoods. The majority of my service was in predominately black areas. I have to tell you that I was disgusted with what took place and n Minneapolis.
I realize that some bias does exist and needs to be addressed, but I can tell you with certainty that those officers are a small minority. You may not believe this because you are bombarded with misinformation on a daily basis. For some reason the media wants us to believe that white people and white police are solely responsible for the situation. Failed race relations is due to parties on both sides.
Today I was on the parking lot of a Bel Air area convenience store when to young black men drove in and one of them exited the passenger seat and I held the door for him as he entered the store and he said thanks. I made my purchase and came out and noticed the driver was clearly smoking a big fatty (marijuana). I said to him that wasn’t very wise because many of the local police frequent the store and it wasn’t worth him getting in trouble. He said “f—k the cops, this is the wrong time for them to f—k with a N——r we will wreck this town” I said ok and got in my car and left.
This behavior and attitude is what police have to deal with day after day night after night. During my career if a I caught a black man with a gun, drugs, burglarizing or robbing a person or business on many occasions they would say they were only arrested because they were black. For some reason unknown to me they felt entitled to do what they were doing and the police had no right to engage them. You would get a call for a disturbance in the hallway of an apartment complex at 4 in the morning. The complainant was an older black woman who had to work in the morning. You get their and find a small group of young intoxicated black males. You tell them they are bothering residence and ask them nicely to leave. They accuse you of being a racist. It happens all too frequently but is never reported by the media.
As a police supervisor I fielded many complaints regarding racial bias or misconduct. On many occasions, the great majority after reviewing audio and visual video from the car camera, the incidents were in my opinion unfounded. If the incident was questionable I referred the matter to I.A. Body cameras were used primarily after I retired.
On the national front I give you cases like Michael Brown “hands up don’t shoot” allegations. It didn’t happen. Total misinformation and look at what it caused. How about Timmonsville S.C. the Reverend Jerrod Mourtrie President of the local Chapter of the NAACP making a false racial allegation against a white police officer. His body camera cleared him of any wrongdoing. The media stayed away from that one. President Obama’s friend Harvard Professor Gates trying to break into his own home prompting a concerned citizen to call the police about a perceived suspicious incident. When approached by the police the professor instead of just providing identification chose to play a race card creating an unnecessary situation.
I guess what I am trying to say is there is quite a bit of improper behavior taking place on both sides. Police shouldn’t be profiling black people or practicing bias. Those that do either need to be retrained, reprogrammed, or fired. Blacks need to accept that a good police officer doing their job is not a racial issue. Furthermore, there should be no tolerance for those who claim racial bias as a cover for bad or criminal behavior. For whatever reasons there are attempts being made by the media and other parties to misrepresent facts and transparency. You may not agree with me but I thought it would be beneficial to present my point of view. Things aren’t going to get better until both sides fairly and honestly present the facts.
Needs an answer says
Whatever happened to those two redneck bois who got their ass whooped on the side of Route 1 by the dam?
LELF says
NOT condoning their behavior, it is deplorable, but there isn’t anything the police could do to them. Their words were disgusting and racist but not illegal. Honestly not sure what anyone could do that wouldn’t have escalated that situation into something worse. I know those words and actions are incredibly painful, I am however glad it did not become physical and violent. This should not have happened to this family! I truly hope there will be some type of repercussion for them and their abhorrent behavior, maybe from their school, jobs, something! They need to crawl back under whatever rock they came out from!!!
Rjbaskins says
Nothing racist about her comments. Bunch of white cops in a white county
Applied Tactical says
It’s a one way street these days.
PHIL DIRT says
Was Harford county state delegate Mary Ann Lisanti in attendance?
She has a proven track record equality and race issues.
Raaj Patel says
I don’t think Demonshits bother with Harford County.
Phil says
Great
paul wunder says
This is what we all need . Excellent article from the Billy Graham organization I just read
https://billygraham.org/story/minneapolis-believers-ask-god-to-heal-city/
SoulCrusher says
OK…I”m a racist bigot…sue me.
SoulCrusher says
I AM NOT a racist or a bigot. I treat people the way they treat me. If you treat me bad, then I’ll treat you 1000 times worse because that is what I do…
SoulCrusher says
OK…
I’m A law breaking douche who calls people names and berates anyone who I don’t agree with with long diatribes that don’t make any sense, but include every accusation and conspiracy theory that I can make up to try and sound intelligent even though I have the intellect of a 12 year old, and the emotions of a pre-pubescent little girl.
That sounds more accurate.
SoulCrusher says
Look, you fuktard!
I don’t know who you think you are, but you better stop using my moniker. If I figure out who is trying to steal My identity, I’ll kick you in the teeth!
Just another imposter, everyone knows that the real crusher of souls only speaks truth, and not the traitorous lies of this imposter!
SoulCrusher says
Both of the above comments were written by the imitator. I didn’t break a law because the code isn’t law and I’m not a government employee. The fact is the MSP and the HCSO broke the law in 2009 and conducted a terrorist act in my home. Everyone involved should be charged under Article 3 Section 3….
SoulCrusher says
Oh no!
Imposters!
Moniker theft! That is Moniker theft!
SoulCrusher says
You can use my moniker, screenname, alias, profile or whatever you want to call it because all that matters is that it is anonymous.
Jilly says
Shoulda reported it to Bel Air PD. The Sheriffs office doesn’t cover the parking garage. They could at least cite them for something.
Annette says
Cited for what, mean words? Hate speech doesn’t exist.
Applied Tactical says
Hurt Feelings?
Bob says
The comments and racial slurs, supposedly made by the four white youths, are repugnant. Then to make a bad situation worse someone their picture, including names & emails from the garage to social media.
Carrie says
We don’t want leftist protesters from other towns coming into ours with this BLM/Antifa bullshit. Go home.
Kevin says
OK Sharon….go back to the stone ages and quit watching sensational MSM.
? says
Has Sheriff Jeffie come out and addressed the crowd?
Concerned Teacher says
Maybe he will burn some more Ravens clothing.
PolePusher says
The article says “a family leaving the rally was victimized by a group who shouted racial epithets at them.”
This is the problem. That family was not “victimized” – they were insulted. Just because some ignorant people say something to you that you don’t like doesn’t make you a “victim.” There is no law (nor should there ever be) protecting someone from being offended.
Like we used to say to kids: “sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”
SoulCrusher says
Agreed 100%
Dave Toaks says
Another excuse for the animals to loot. Next time a white man is killed by police ( which happens more often, google it ) I guess its ok for white people too loot ? Lol, we don’t roll that way. Hopefully they will try my store, and I have alittle surprise for them. Loot, and I’ll shoot, real easy.