Harford County Democratic Central Committee Opposes “Further Militarizing the Police”

From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee:

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee’s statement on the approval of $400,000 for an additional armored police vehicle:

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee is calling on our local leaders to spend county resources more effectively. Instead of further militarizing the police with additional armored vehicles, the $400,000 should be spent towards public and mental health, education, housing relief or economic development in Harford County. The continuing costs of maintaining and repairing the armored vehicle are more resources that should be going towards Harford County residents. The armored vehicle that the Harford County Sheriff’s Office currently has is more than capable of keeping our officers safe. Harford County does not need another armored vehicle when there are more pressing needs in our community. The HCDCC will continue working for the common good by advocating for county resources being spent more effectively towards Harford County residents.