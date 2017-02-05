From Krist Boardman: Now we have it in black and white: Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler won’t back pay increases for deputies unless he gets a whopping pay increase for himself of 20 percent amounting to $23,688 more per year starting in 2019, if he is re-elected. Apparently he’s been having trouble getting by on the measly […]
Spontaneous Combustion of Freshly Laundered Towels Blamed for Fire in Aberdeen Hotel
Spontaneous combustion of freshly laundered towels and rags is being blamed for a fire Saturday in the laundry room of a five-story Aberdeen hotel. Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road in Aberdeen for the report of a laundry room fire at the Hilton Garden […]
Aberdeen Family Displaced, 3-Yr-Old Hospitalized after Apartment Fire
An Aberdeen family was displaced from its home Saturday morning after a fire ignited within a bedroom in their apartment. Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to North Post Road in Aberdeen for a reported fire in a two-story apartment building. An occupant of the apartment discovered the fire and was […]
Maryland Department of Transportation Opens MD 222 Bridge over Rock Run in Cecil County
From the Maryland State Highway Administration: The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) opened the new MD 222 (N. Main Street) Bridge over Rock Run in historic Port Deposit. “SHA thanks the citizens, motorists and merchants for their patience during the bridge replacement project,” said SHA District Engineer Greg Holsey. “We are pleased […]
Joppa Farm Road between Rt 7 and Rt 40 Closing for 2 Months for Utility Work
From Harford County government: Joppa Farm Road between Maryland Route 7 and U.S. Route 40 will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, for two months beginning on or about Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This temporary road closure is for Willbros T&D Services, a contractor for BGE, to install an underground transmission line. Please […]
Unattended Cooking Blamed for Fire that Destroyed Bel Air Townhouse
Unattended cooking is being blamed for causing a fire that destroyed a Bel Air townhouse early Thursday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Wakefield Manor Townhomes in the 600 block of South Atwood Road in Bel Air for a reported dwelling fire in a two-story, middle of the group […]
Harford County Celebrates Black History Month with Video Tribute to Hosanna School Museum
From Harford County government: Harford County celebrates Black History Month with the following video tribute to the community that lifted up Hosanna School Museum in Darlington.
Harford County Democratic Central Committee Seeks to Fill Female Vacancy
From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee: The Democratic Party of Harford County is governed by the Harford County Democratic Central Committee, a panel made of five women and five men elected to a four-year term during the Gubernatorial Primary election. Central Committees serve several party functions, most notably efforts such as voter registration, candidate […]