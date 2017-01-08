From Ryan Burbey, President, Harford County Education Association: On October 27th the HCEA Representative Assembly voted unanimously to present a specific list of budgetary recommendations to Superintendent Canavan. On November 21st, HCEA sent these recommendations to both Superintendent Canavan and all the members of the Harford County Board of Education. You can read the HCEA […]
American Red Cross & Firefighters to Install Free Smoke Alarms in Aberdeen
From American Red Cross: Nationwide, it happens 7 times a day. More often than not, the tragic loss of life could have been prevented had the home been equipped with functional smoke alarms. In fact, 60 percent of all fire-related fatalities occur in homes without a functional smoke alarm, according to the National Fire Protection […]
Harford County Executive Glassman to Present State of the County Address
From Harford County government: Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will present his State of the County Address to the County Council and the public on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. This annual address will stream live on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/411/Video-Gallery and on Harford County Government’s Facebook page. Rebroadcasts will be shown […]
Bulavko: Proposal to Defund Harford County Public Schools Swimming Program Meets Opposition
From Leo M. Bulavko, Secretary, Save Harford County Swimming: The first of several Board of Education public meetings devoted to discussions regarding the Harford County Public School budget for Fiscal Year 2018 took place at the A.A. Roberty Building in Bel Air on January 4th. As has been commonplace for nearly 6 months, much of […]
Baltimore Men Charged in String of Aberdeen Liquor Store Robberies
From the Aberdeen Police Department: Detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department have charged two men with the armed robberies of three Aberdeen liquor stores: Aberdeen Liquors, Northside Liquor Store, and Short Stop Beverage Barn. These robberies occurred on separate dates in October and November. Detectives determined these Aberdeen robberies were part of a greater robbery […]
Hosanna School Museum Acquires McComas Institute, Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Receives Preservation Grants
From the Hosanna School Museum: Hosanna School Museum in Darlington, the first of three Freedmen’s Bureau schoolhouses in Harford County that celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2017, has acquired the historic McComas Institute and Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Joppa. In addition, Hosanna School Museum received a $100,000 grant from the Maryland Historical Trust […]
Road Reopening: East Heather Road between Wakefield Drive and Crafton Road in Bel Air
From Harford County government: The Harford County Department of Public Works has reopened East Heather Road between Wakefield Drive and Crafton Road in Bel Air to all through traffic. The road had been closed temporarily for storm drain installation. Questions may be directed to Tom Pistel, Chief, Bureau of Construction Inspections at 410-638-3217 ext. 2442.
Armed Virginia Teen Who Made Threats Apprehended After Vehicle Pursuit In Bel Air
From Maryland State Police: Troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack have apprehended a 19-year-old from Virginia after a vehicle pursuit in Harford County this morning. The teen, who is not being identified because he has not been charged with a criminal offense, is currently being held at Harford Memorial Hospital pending an emergency evaluation. At […]