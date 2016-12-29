From the office of Congressman Andy Harris: WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris released the following statement in response to the United Nations Security Council’s Anti-Israel resolution: “Senators Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz have called for the U.S. to end its financial support for the U.N. until the Security Council abrogates Resolution 2334. As a member […]
Harford County Public Library Foundation Elects Guckert, Robinson, Simpson to Board
From the Harford County Public Library Foundation: Harford County Public Library Foundation elected Andy Guckert, Jansen Robinson and Vincent Simpson to the board, each for a three-year term. Harford County Public Library Foundation board members cultivate support and raise funds to enhance current library programs and new initiatives. Guckert is a vice president with M […]
10th Anniversary, 11th Consecutive Year of “Super Lawyer” Honor for Gus Brown
From MartinoBlum: Augustus F. “Gus” Brown, a principal in the law firm Brown, Brown & Young, P.A., celebrates his tenth anniversary and the eleventh consecutive year of having been listed by as a SUPER LAWYER by Thomson Reuters. SUPER LAWYERS is a listing of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained […]
Boardman: Memo to Trump – Ditch the Wall; Build a Rail Line to Mexico and Central America
From Krist Boardman: Memo to Donald Trump, President-Elect of the United States Dear Donald, Ditch the wall between the U.S. and Mexico. All the steel and mortar you can assemble to build a massive wall thousands of miles long will be a monumental waste of taxpayer resources. Ever hear of the saying, a chain is […]
Business Community Comes Together to Celebrate Aberdeen Proving Ground Centennial
From APG Centennial Celebration Association: Jones Junction, a major car dealership in Harford that has been serving the community for many years, was the first business in the region to sign on as a sponsor of the Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) 100th Anniversary. Many other businesses in Harford, Cecil, and Baltimore Counties have followed suit. […]
Dr. Steven Thomas Appointed New Vice President for Academic Affairs at Harford Community College
From Harford Community College: Harford Community College announces the appointment of Dr. Steven L. Thomas to the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Thomas will assume his duties at Harford on January 3, 2017. He brings over 20 years of career experience as a successful educator, having held positions as a K-12 teacher, […]
I-95 from Aberdeen Proving Ground to be Designated Automated Vehicle Testing Corridor
From the Maryland Department of Transportation: Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary Pete K. Rahn today announced that the state has submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to designate a portion of the Interstate 95 (I-95) corridor in Maryland as a future Automated Vehicle (AV) testing and deployment area. The application […]
Bulavko: “Think of the Real Human Costs of What Eliminating Swimming in Harford County Could Be”
The following letter was sent from Leo M. Bulavko, Secretary, Save Harford County Swimming, Inc., to Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Canavan. A copy was provided to The Dagger for publication. Dear Superintendent Canavan: I was feeling restless this morning and took to surfing the internet for local news, and came upon the story […]