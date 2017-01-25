From the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore: A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment charging John Kays, age 42, his wife, Danielle N. Kays, age 41, both of Bel Air, Maryland, and Matthew Barrow, age 42, of Toledo, Ohio, with conspiracy and bribery charges related to contracting at the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command […]
United Way of Central Maryland’s 2nd Annual Project Homeless Connect Helps More Than 450 Harford County Residents
From United Way of Central Maryland: Yesterday, United Way of Central Maryland hosted its second annual Project Homeless Connect in Harford County. United Way gathered more than 50 local organizations and more than 200 community volunteers to aid more than 450 individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Harford County. United Way’s Project Homeless […]
Bel Air Independence Day Committee Seeks Miss Bel Air 2017
From the Bel Air Independence Day Committee: The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the non-profit all-volunteer group that produces the parade, fireworks and all other events in the Town of Bel Air each July 4th, announces that it is seeking to crown a Miss Bel Air Independence Day for 2017! The title holder, the […]
Board of Education Passes FY18 Budget; Rescinds Drama Fee; Restores Funding for Harford Glen and Swimming Programs
From Harford County Public Schools: Board of Education of Harford County Passes FY18 Operating Budget with Amendments Budget now goes before Harford County Executive Barry Glassman At last night’s Business Meeting, the Board of Education of Harford County (Board) voted on the FY18 Operating Budget to include the Food and Nutrition budget, Unrestricted Operating budget […]
Harford County’s Tourism-Related Funding Program Accepting Applications for FY 2018
From Harford County government: Harford County’s tourism-related competitive funding program is now accepting applications from eligible nonprofit organizations seeking support in the 2018 fiscal year. The funding program aids cultural, historical, museum, eco-tourism and sports-tourism activities, with revenue generated by the county’s hotel lodging fee. Funding application workshops are planned for February 22 and March […]
On Anniversary of Winter Storm Jonas, Harford County Urges Citizens to Stay Safe in Winter Weather
From Harford County government: On the one year anniversary of Winter Storm Jonas, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman’s administration offers the following reminders and online tools developed to help citizens stay informed and, most importantly, to stay safe in winter weather. “Fortunately, blizzards like Winter Storm Jonas are rare, but typical winter weather can also […]
Redevelopment Proposal for Royal Farms and Harford Bank in Joppa Subject of Community Input Meeting
From Friends of Harford: Community Input Meeting Notice Royal Farms and Harford Bank Joppa Maryland 21085 Meeting Time: Thursday, January 26th at 6:00 pm Meeting Place: Joppa Library Meeting Room, 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa, Maryland 21085 Meeting Agenda Site Plan Location of Proposed Development: 500 Joppa Farm Road and 501 Riviera Drive. Description of […]
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Adam Thompson Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced
From Harford Community College: Cory Chassagne, Natalie Fell, Sarah Hagelin, Alecia Marshall, Matthew Muddiman, and Alexandra Page have been named the 2017 spring semester recipients of the Adam Thompson Memorial Scholarship at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), awarded to children of UM UCH Team Members currently attending Harford Community College. Hosted by […]