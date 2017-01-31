The most frequent criticism of the book version of “A Monster Calls” is that it is overly dark and depressing. While that may be true, it speaks more to our sensibilities concerning death than to the reality of coping with the final act. The original book was conceived by Siobhan Dowd as she was in […]
Harford Sheriff Gahler Works to “Fix” Broken Salary Structure in Agency
From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office: Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler issued the following statement Monday afternoon, addressing the broken salary structure that is currently plaguing the agency and impacting all aspects of public safety operations. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is now facing challenges related to hiring, retention and promotion, to a degree that […]
Natural Resources Staff Rescues “Jughead” the Deer in Bel Air
From the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to report that members of its Wildlife and Heritage Service successfully rescued a juvenile male deer Sunday night after it was trapped for more than a week with a plastic snack container over its head. The animal, nicknamed “Jughead,” was […]
Edgewood Man Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges
From Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police investigators arrested a Harford County man yesterday connected to several sexual assaults. The accused is identified as Melvin Adams, 55, of Edgewood, Maryland. He is charged with second degree sexual offense, third degree sexual offense, fourth degree sexual offense, engaging in a perverted practice and second degree assault. […]
Rep. Harris: Vetting of Refugees and Immigrants “Must be Increased to Better Protect Americans’ Safety”
From the Office of Congressman Andy Harris: Dr. Harris Issues Statement on Executive Order Increasing Vetting of Certain Immigration Applicants WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s Executive Order: “I support the President’s Executive Order to increase the vetting of refugees and immigrants entering the United States from countries […]
Bel Air Police Department Denounces Racial Profiling Tactics in Light of Incident
From the Bel Air Police Department: Over the past several days the Bel Air Police Department has received a number of calls (positive and negative) concerning a highly charged issue facing our society today. This issue involves officer and citizen interaction related to immigration status. Most media outlets who have shared the details of this […]
7-Lot Residential Development Proposed on Hess Farm in Fallston
From Friends of Harford: Development Advisory Committee Meeting Notice Meeting Time: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 9:00am Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room Meeting Agenda 1) Hess Farm – Lots 1-7 Located on the north side of Fallston Road (Route 152); east of Pleasantville Road. Tax Map 47; Parcel 210. […]
New Harford Democratic Club Meets with HCEA; Board of Education Elections Discussed
From the New Harford Democratic Club: Minutes of the New Harford Democratic Club Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Aberdeen Holiday Inn Express President Johnson opened the meeting at 7:06p Johnson led those present in a pledge to the flag Steve Johnson welcome everybody and asked those present to identify themselves. Motion to approve the […]