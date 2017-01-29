From the Bel Air Police Department: Over the past several days the Bel Air Police Department has received a number of calls (positive and negative) concerning a highly charged issue facing our society today. This issue involves officer and citizen interaction related to immigration status. Most media outlets who have shared the details of this […]
7-Lot Residential Development Proposed on Hess Farm in Fallston
From Friends of Harford: Development Advisory Committee Meeting Notice Meeting Time: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 9:00am Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room Meeting Agenda 1) Hess Farm – Lots 1-7 Located on the north side of Fallston Road (Route 152); east of Pleasantville Road. Tax Map 47; Parcel 210. […]
New Harford Democratic Club Meets with HCEA; Board of Education Elections Discussed
From the New Harford Democratic Club: Minutes of the New Harford Democratic Club Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Aberdeen Holiday Inn Express President Johnson opened the meeting at 7:06p Johnson led those present in a pledge to the flag Steve Johnson welcome everybody and asked those present to identify themselves. Motion to approve the […]
Free “Community Conversation Series” for Caregivers Offered by Harford County Office of Disability Services
From Harford County government: Harford County government, under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, is proud to introduce a three-part “Community Conversation” series on planning for the future of a loved one with a disability. These free informational workshops, presented by the Department of Community Service’s Office of Disability Services and the Harford County […]
Circuit Breaker Failure Sparks Fire in Bedroom; Destroys Aberdeen Mobile Home
An Aberdeen mobile home was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon after an electrical failure in a circuit breaker sparked a fire in a bedroom. At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 30-block of Lewis Drive in Aberdeen for the report of a dwelling fire in a 20-foot by 60-foot manufactured […]
Sen. Jennings: “Next Year the State Will be Forced to Spend More on Debt Service Payments than School Construction”
From State Sen. J.B. Jennings: Session is slowly moving along with seventy-four days to go. To date, the Senate has had 435 bills introduced and the House has had 525 bills. By the time session ends, it is expected that over 3,000 bills will be introduced. My kids, J.W. and Kate, are constantly reminding me […]
January is National Radon Action Month: Harford County Health Department Recommends Testing Your Home
From the Harford County Health Department: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has designated January as National Radon Action Month to increase the public’s awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant, new construction practices. Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted […]
Million-Dollar Marijuana Distribution Organization Dismantled in Joppa
From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office: In late 2016, the Harford County Task Force initiated an investigation stemming from a tip that Harold Junior Morris III, 28, of the 2000 block of Mountain Road, Joppa, Maryland was distributing large amounts of high grade marijuana in and around Harford County. After several weeks of surveillance, the […]