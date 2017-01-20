From the Aberdeen Police Department: On Friday, January 20, 2017 at approximately 2:30 AM, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to the 2400 block of N. Post Road in reference to a shed burglary that just occurred. Officers canvassing the area on foot observed several juveniles on bikes. When directed by police to stop […]
Winners Announced for 2016 Harford County Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards
From Harford County government: Harford County government, in partnership with Maryland Environmental Service, is pleased to announce that St. Joan of Arc School and Tidewater Marina have won Harford County’s Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards for 2016. These annual awards, now in their second year, promote environmental conservation by celebrating local organizations with innovative […]
Breaux: “Mathematics Shows That Fake News Elected Trump as President”
From Harold J. Breaux: Fake News Elected Donald Trump As we install our new President a debate has continued over the legitimacy of his election. While the debate has centered around the alleged Russian involvement this writer believes the issue centers around a combination of factors including a.) release of the Comey letter concerning Anthony […]
Arson Investigation Underway in Joppa; Gasoline and Propane Tanks Used to Burn Mobile Home
Officials are investigating an attempted arson after a container of gasoline and pair of propane tanks were used Wednesday in an attempt to burn down a mobile home in Joppa. Just after 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1200 block of Joppa Farm Road in Joppa for an attempted arson of […]
Harford Community College’s Krsolovic Named MD JUCO Athletic Director of the Year
From Harford Community College: The Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference has announced that Harford Community College Athletic Director Ken Krsolovic has been named Maryland JUCO Athletic Director of the Year. The award is voted on by athletics directors in the conference and is based upon individual, program, and professional excellence. Areas considered include academics, sportsmanship, […]
Friends of Harford: “Tell Mr. Glassman What You Would Like Your Tax Money Spent on This Year”
From Friends of Harford: You can have a say in the Harford County Budget. The County Executive will host a “virtual” Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:00pm Why not give him a call or email and tell Mr. Glassman what you would like your tax money spent on this year. – […]
Aldi Supermarket, Gourmet Pet Food, Expanded Baby Store Coming to Bel Air Plaza
From Hill Management Services, Inc.: The opening of ALDI Supermarket in the former Mars Supermarket space, the signing of gourmet pet food store Jen-Nic Pet Foods, Inc. to a new lease, and the expansion of Kid 2 Kid are among the leasing highlights at Bel Air Plaza, a 160,000 square foot retail shopping center located […]
Amazon Plans Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 700 New Jobs Expected
From the office of Governor Larry Hogan: Amazon today announced plans to open a 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center in North East, Maryland. Amazon currently employs more than 3,000 associates at its fulfillment and sortation centers in Baltimore and plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility. “We’re excited to open a new, […]