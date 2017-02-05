Boardman: “Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler Won’t Back Pay Increases for Deputies Unless He Gets a Whopping Pay Increase for Himself”

From Krist Boardman: Now we have it in black and white: Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler won’t back pay increases for deputies unless he gets a whopping pay increase for himself of 20 percent amounting to $23,688 more per year starting in 2019, if he is re-elected. Apparently he’s been having trouble getting by on the measly […]

Maryland Department of Transportation Opens MD 222 Bridge over Rock Run in Cecil County

From the Maryland State Highway Administration: The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) opened the new MD 222 (N. Main Street) Bridge over Rock Run in historic Port Deposit. “SHA thanks the citizens, motorists and merchants for their patience during the bridge replacement project,” said SHA District Engineer Greg Holsey. “We are pleased […]

Harford County Democratic Central Committee Seeks to Fill Female Vacancy

From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee: The Democratic Party of Harford County is governed by the Harford County Democratic Central Committee, a panel made of five women and five men elected to a four-year term during the Gubernatorial Primary election. Central Committees serve several party functions, most notably efforts such as voter registration, candidate […]