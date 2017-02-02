Harford County Democratic Central Committee Seeks to Fill Female Vacancy

By 19 Comments

From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee: The Democratic Party of Harford County is governed by the Harford County Democratic Central Committee, a panel made of five women and five men elected to a four-year term during the Gubernatorial Primary election. Central Committees serve several party functions, most notably efforts such as voter registration, candidate […]

Shots Fired During Armed Robbery of Churchville Cell Phone Store; Suspects Escape

By 8 Comments

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office: Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired during an armed robbery in Churchville on Tuesday. On January 31, 2017, at approximately 12:00 pm., deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Power Wireless store in the […]

Free Harford County Program for Employers to Help Employees “Commute Smart”

By 4 Comments

From Harford County government: The Office of Economic Development under County Executive Barry Glassman is proud to introduce a new service to help employees “commute smart” to work in Harford County. This free program offers companies and other organizations on-site presentations to their employees, providing commuter options that can save time and money, reduce traffic, […]

Rep. Harris: “I Commend President Trump’s Nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to Fill the Supreme Court Vacancy”

By 6 Comments

From the Office of Congressman Andy Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Praises Selection of Judge Gorsuch for the Supreme Court and Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein for Deputy Attorney General WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court: “I commend President Trump’s […]