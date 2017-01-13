An early morning fire in Harford Village North Apartments breached the roof of the Forest Hill apartment complex, displacing a family of four. Just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1600 block of Denise Drive in Forest Hill for a reported fire in the three-story apartment building. The occupants […]
Sen. Cassilly: “Citizens Deserve a Fair Road Construction Process. The Road Kill Law Needs to be Repealed”
From State Sen. Robert Cassilly: The “Road Kill Bill” that Governor Hogan wants to eliminate is confusing. It was designed that way by the same Washington, D.C. metro legislators in Annapolis who previously voted to eliminate the smaller counties’ annual share of the gas tax revenue ($20million/year for Harford alone) so those funds would be […]
Bel Air Coffee Talk Jan. 13: APG Centennial Exhibit; Winter Walk in Woods; Arts/Photos at Liriodendron
From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette: NEWS WET SNOW, SLEET AND ICE ON THE WAY. PREPARE NOW FOR A SEVERE WEATHER EVENT. ICE MAY ACCUMULATE ONPOWER LINES AND TREES CAUSING POWER OUTAGES. Six high school seniors were selected to serve as student pages for the 2017 Maryland General […]
Sen. Jennings: “Bi-Partisan Agreement that We Will Not Solve the Shortfall with a Tax Increase”
From State Sen. J.B. Jennings: As we usher in a new year, so marks the start of the 2017 legislative session. Yesterday, Maryland’s 437th General Assembly convened to act on thousands of bills, including the State’s annual budget. These bills will affect the lives of all Marylanders, and I feel a tremendous sense of pride […]
Barn Burns on Emily Bayless Graham Park Property in Abingdon
A group of local children playing in the woods on Thursday afternoon discovered a barn fire on the Emily Bayless Graham Park in Abingdon. Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Wheel Road West, between Wheel Road and Holly Wreath Drive, in Abingdon for a reported fire in a vacant barn […]
Bel Air High School Biomedical Science Students Once Again Invited to Speak to National Leaders
From Harford County Public Schools: Bel Air High School’s Biomedical Sciences program has been selected once again to demonstrate the quality of its Project Lead The Way (PLTW) student developments to national leaders on Capitol Hill. Bel Air High School students will participate in the PLTW and the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) […]
Nominations Sought for 2017 Historic Preservation Awards; Deadline Extended to Jan. 20
From Harford County government: Nominations are now open for the 2017 Historic Preservation Awards recognizing outstanding achievements in historic preservation within Harford County. Awards to individuals and organizations will be presented in May by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission and the county Department of Planning & Zoning in honor of National Historic Preservation Month. […]
Six Harford County Students Serving in Annapolis as Student Pages
From Harford County Public Schools: Six high school seniors were selected to serve as student pages for the 2017 Maryland General Assembly, including Matthew Siebold and Hector Belarmino of Bel Air High School; Charles Musante and Ryan Lepp of C. Milton Wright High School; Amanda Dorsey of Edgewood High School; and Abigail Corona of Fallston […]