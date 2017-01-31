Harford Sheriff Gahler Works to “Fix” Broken Salary Structure in Agency

By 13 Comments

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office: Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler issued the following statement Monday afternoon, addressing the broken salary structure that is currently plaguing the agency and impacting all aspects of public safety operations. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is now facing challenges related to hiring, retention and promotion, to a degree that […]

Natural Resources Staff Rescues “Jughead” the Deer in Bel Air

By 1 Comment

From the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to report that members of its Wildlife and Heritage Service successfully rescued a juvenile male deer Sunday night after it was trapped for more than a week with a plastic snack container over its head. The animal, nicknamed “Jughead,” was […]

Edgewood Man Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

By 5 Comments

From Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police investigators arrested a Harford County man yesterday connected to several sexual assaults. The accused is identified as Melvin Adams, 55, of Edgewood, Maryland. He is charged with second degree sexual offense, third degree sexual offense, fourth degree sexual offense, engaging in a perverted practice and second degree assault. […]

Rep. Harris: Vetting of Refugees and Immigrants “Must be Increased to Better Protect Americans’ Safety”

By 68 Comments

From the Office of Congressman Andy Harris: Dr. Harris Issues Statement on Executive Order Increasing Vetting of Certain Immigration Applicants WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s Executive Order: “I support the President’s Executive Order to increase the vetting of refugees and immigrants entering the United States from countries […]

7-Lot Residential Development Proposed on Hess Farm in Fallston

By 4 Comments

From Friends of Harford: Development Advisory Committee Meeting Notice Meeting Time: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 9:00am Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room Meeting Agenda 1) Hess Farm – Lots 1-7 Located on the north side of Fallston Road (Route 152); east of Pleasantville Road. Tax Map 47; Parcel 210. […]