Unattended cooking is being blamed for causing a fire that destroyed a Bel Air townhouse early Thursday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Wakefield Manor Townhomes in the 600 block of South Atwood Road in Bel Air for a reported dwelling fire in a two-story, middle of the group […]
Harford County Celebrates Black History Month with Video Tribute to Hosanna School Museum
From Harford County government: Harford County celebrates Black History Month with the following video tribute to the community that lifted up Hosanna School Museum in Darlington.
Harford County Democratic Central Committee Seeks to Fill Female Vacancy
From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee: The Democratic Party of Harford County is governed by the Harford County Democratic Central Committee, a panel made of five women and five men elected to a four-year term during the Gubernatorial Primary election. Central Committees serve several party functions, most notably efforts such as voter registration, candidate […]
True Democratic Club of Harford County Forms; Organizational Meeting Feb. 22 in Edgewood
From the True Democratic Club of Harford County: The True Democratic Club of Harford County (TDC) will host its first organizational meeting at 7 p.m. at the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood on Wednesday February 22. The purpose of the new political club is to promote public […]
Shots Fired During Armed Robbery of Churchville Cell Phone Store; Suspects Escape
From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office: Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired during an armed robbery in Churchville on Tuesday. On January 31, 2017, at approximately 12:00 pm., deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Power Wireless store in the […]
Free Harford County Program for Employers to Help Employees “Commute Smart”
From Harford County government: The Office of Economic Development under County Executive Barry Glassman is proud to introduce a new service to help employees “commute smart” to work in Harford County. This free program offers companies and other organizations on-site presentations to their employees, providing commuter options that can save time and money, reduce traffic, […]
Rep. Harris: “I Commend President Trump’s Nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to Fill the Supreme Court Vacancy”
From the Office of Congressman Andy Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Praises Selection of Judge Gorsuch for the Supreme Court and Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein for Deputy Attorney General WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court: “I commend President Trump’s […]
Dagger Movie Night: “A Monster Calls” — A Testament to Honesty in Difficult Situations
The most frequent criticism of the book version of “A Monster Calls” is that it is overly dark and depressing. While that may be true, it speaks more to our sensibilities concerning death than to the reality of coping with the final act. The original book was conceived by Siobhan Dowd as she was in […]