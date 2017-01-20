Winners Announced for 2016 Harford County Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards

By 1 Comment

From Harford County government: Harford County government, in partnership with Maryland Environmental Service, is pleased to announce that St. Joan of Arc School and Tidewater Marina have won Harford County’s Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards for 2016. These annual awards, now in their second year, promote environmental conservation by celebrating local organizations with innovative […]

Harford Community College’s Krsolovic Named MD JUCO Athletic Director of the Year

By Leave a Comment

From Harford Community College: The Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference has announced that Harford Community College Athletic Director Ken Krsolovic has been named Maryland JUCO Athletic Director of the Year. The award is voted on by athletics directors in the conference and is based upon individual, program, and professional excellence. Areas considered include academics, sportsmanship, […]