Free “Community Conversation Series” for Caregivers Offered by Harford County Office of Disability Services

From Harford County government: Harford County government, under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, is proud to introduce a three-part “Community Conversation” series on planning for the future of a loved one with a disability. These free informational workshops, presented by the Department of Community Service’s Office of Disability Services and the Harford County […]

January is National Radon Action Month: Harford County Health Department Recommends Testing Your Home

From the Harford County Health Department: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has designated January as National Radon Action Month to increase the public’s awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant, new construction practices. Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted […]