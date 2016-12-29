Rep. Harris: “President Obama Should Stop Undermining our Best Ally and Allow President-Elect Trump to Fix 8 Yrs of Disastrous Foreign Policy”

By 68 Comments

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris: WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris released the following statement in response to the United Nations Security Council’s Anti-Israel resolution: “Senators Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz have called for the U.S. to end its financial support for the U.N. until the Security Council abrogates Resolution 2334. As a member […]

Harford County Public Library Foundation Elects Guckert, Robinson, Simpson to Board

By 1 Comment

From the Harford County Public Library Foundation: Harford County Public Library Foundation elected Andy Guckert, Jansen Robinson and Vincent Simpson to the board, each for a three-year term. Harford County Public Library Foundation board members cultivate support and raise funds to enhance current library programs and new initiatives. Guckert is a vice president with M […]

Dr. Steven Thomas Appointed New Vice President for Academic Affairs at Harford Community College

By Leave a Comment

From Harford Community College: Harford Community College announces the appointment of Dr. Steven L. Thomas to the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Thomas will assume his duties at Harford on January 3, 2017. He brings over 20 years of career experience as a successful educator, having held positions as a K-12 teacher, […]

I-95 from Aberdeen Proving Ground to be Designated Automated Vehicle Testing Corridor

By 19 Comments

From the Maryland Department of Transportation: Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary Pete K. Rahn today announced that the state has submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to designate a portion of the Interstate 95 (I-95) corridor in Maryland as a future Automated Vehicle (AV) testing and deployment area. The application […]

Bulavko: “Think of the Real Human Costs of What Eliminating Swimming in Harford County Could Be”

By 45 Comments

The following letter was sent from Leo M. Bulavko, Secretary, Save Harford County Swimming, Inc., to Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Canavan. A copy was provided to The Dagger for publication. Dear Superintendent Canavan: I was feeling restless this morning and took to surfing the internet for local news, and came upon the story […]