Arrest Made in Aberdeen Triple Homicide; Victims Identified

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Aberdeen Criminal Investigations Division detectives have identified and charged Michael Anthony Swann, 35, for the murders of three people in an early morning homicide on April 15.

Detectives have confirmed the victims’ identities as John C. Claytor, 54, Talaya D. Wiley, 48, and Melissa L. Williams, 45, all Aberdeen residents.

Detectives identified Swann as a person of interest early in the investigation. They located information that Swann was wanted for attempted murder in a February 2024 shooting that occurred in Prince George’s County and was also wanted for a federal parole violation.

Detectives collaborated with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Swann for his outstanding warrants. At the same time, detectives continued to follow up on leads and evidence collected from the crime scene.

In the late evening of Tuesday, April 23, surveillance teams located Swann at an apartment in the unit block of Pritchard Ave. After a brief standoff, Swann was taken into custody by police for his multiple warrants and transported to the Harford County Detention Center and held without bond.

On Friday, April 26, detectives received confirmation that DNA evidence collected at the crime scene linked Swann to the murders. Swann was criminally charged later that day with 1st & 2nd-degree murder, 1st and 2nd-degree arson, reckless endangerment, and multiple other charges. At the time of the murders, Swann was prohibited from legally possessing firearms. Swann remains held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

The Aberdeen Police Department would like to acknowledge contributions made by the following law enforcement partners: Office of the State Fire Marshal, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the State’s Attorney for Harford County, and Baltimore County Police Department for providing critical resources and technical assistance throughout the investigation.

The Aberdeen Police Department would like to acknowledge the following community partners for their help and support of those impacted by this tragedy: New Life Fellowship Church, Harford County Mobile Crisis, Disaster Assistance Coordination, Frank’s Pizza, Enterprise Residential, and our citizens.

Prepared By: Captain C. William Reiber __________________________________________________________________

Original News Release

April 16, 2024, 1:13 p.m.

Detectives are working to identify three homicide victims from an incident that occurred on Monday, April 15, at approximately 5:34 a.m.

Officers arrived at an apartment in the unit block of Roosevelt Avenue after receiving notification from the Aberdeen Fire Department about the suspicious condition of three people located during a fire investigation. Once officers were inside the apartment, it was evident that one male and two females were deceased, suffering from traumatic injuries consistent with a homicide.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives arrived on the scene and, due to suspected arson, were aided by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshall to complete a thorough crime scene investigation. Detectives are currently working on determining the identity of each victim.

Police believe this was a targeted act of violence and request anyone with information to contact Detective Shoffstall at 410-272-2121, press #8, and dial extension 162.

Prepared By: Captain C. William Reiber