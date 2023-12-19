Woman Charged with 1st-Degree Assault for Threatening Rental Company Employees in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On December 16, 2023, at approximately 11:00 AM, Officers responded to the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive for a reported armed subject. When the officers arrived, they met three employees from a local rental company who came to a residence to retrieve items. It was alleged that a female inside the home pointed a gun with a suppressor at one of the employees and told the employee to leave. A description of the female was obtained.
The female, later identified as 31-year-old Monica Lynn Taylor, was outside the residence when police arrived. She was later arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd-degree Assault.
A Search and Seizure Warrant was obtained, and the alleged weapon, a replica BB gun, was confiscated. During the arrest of Ms. Taylor, 46-year-old William Christopher Fons became disruptive and disorderly. He was placed under arrest and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Comments
Becky Z says
Nice tenants. Not
big_doinks_in_amish says
It’s a Christmas miracle! I knew Monica about ten years ago. She’s wrecked plenty of peoples lives. Karma is real.
Have a laugh and look her up on MD case search.
Hopefully she remains a guest of the state for a good long while!
Merry Christmas!
lon staghorn says
stupid folks, pulling a ‘bb gun’ is dumbass…and if they get shot, the police get blamed…it’s the way in Baltimore a lot…
folks like this make being a police/person a tough, thankless job.
Open Your Eyes says
Thank you for your position supporting the police and acknowledging some of the issues they routinely have to deal with. Twent plus years ago I and other officers were called to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head. As we approached, the suspect, who was a black man, removed the gun from the woman’s head and pointed it at a police officer. A white police officer. The suspect was ordered to drop the gun but instead elected to advance on the officer. At that time, the officer shot and killed him. The. Gun turned out to be a BB gun resembling a 9mm pistol. A short time later the media arrived and attempted to ask suggestive questions insinuating that race might have been a factor in the shooting. Fortunately there were several black people present who witnessed the incident who were in full support of the police actions. The divisive media had no place to go and actually appeared disappointed that they couldn’t work the race issue. Really pathetic actually but a true account.