Woman Charged with 1st-Degree Assault for Threatening Rental Company Employees in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On December 16, 2023, at approximately 11:00 AM, Officers responded to the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive for a reported armed subject. When the officers arrived, they met three employees from a local rental company who came to a residence to retrieve items. It was alleged that a female inside the home pointed a gun with a suppressor at one of the employees and told the employee to leave. A description of the female was obtained.

The female, later identified as 31-year-old Monica Lynn Taylor, was outside the residence when police arrived. She was later arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd-degree Assault.

A Search and Seizure Warrant was obtained, and the alleged weapon, a replica BB gun, was confiscated. During the arrest of Ms. Taylor, 46-year-old William Christopher Fons became disruptive and disorderly. He was placed under arrest and charged with Disorderly Conduct.