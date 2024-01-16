Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly Announces Opposition to Legislation Allowing Freestanding Accessory Dwelling Units in Residential Areas

From Harford County government:
County Executive Bob Cassilly issued the following statement today opposing Bill 24-001, which would allow freestanding accessory dwelling units in all residential areas of Harford County. The legislation was introduced on January 2 by County Councilman Aaron Penman (District B – Fallston).
“I strongly oppose Bill 24-001, which allows freestanding accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in all residential areas. This bill would result in a massive increase in the density of housing in all areas of the county, negatively impacting the quality of life in existing communities, reducing property values, undermining effective zoning, and overcrowding schools.
ADUs are currently allowed in Harford County but must be within or attached to an existing single-family home and occupied by a relative of the homeowner. They are allowed for the purpose of placing aged or disabled family members in a separate suite within the family home.
The intent of Bill 24-001 is to remove all the current restrictions on ADUs. The bill allows for construction of a flood of new, free standing rental houses into existing, well-established neighborhoods without regard for the negative impacts on neighboring properties, communities, or county resources.
These new residences could double existing housing densities as they consume existing lawns with freestanding units occupied by renters with no family ties to the primary residence, leading to potential noise disturbances and reduced privacy for area residents.
The bill makes responsible planning nearly impossible. Schools, water & sewer services, electric utilities, and other systems would be strained by an influx of unplanned residences. In areas with on-street parking, existing homeowners would compete with ADU residents for limited spots. Roads could become less passable for residents, emergency vehicles, and snowplows.
Potential overcrowding decreases the desirability of neighborhoods, leading to a decline in home values. ADUs rented out for short periods would likely attract residents with no connection to the community.
Harford County would be ill-served by Bill 24-001 and I urge council members to reject this ill-conceived legislation.”
Comments
Wow says
I didn’t realize penman supported crap like this. Sorry i voted for this clown. A mistake i wont repeat.
Lilfeisty says
Before you believe everything you read, you need to do some research. Lots of gaslighting here. There is a whole process in place before you can build an ADU. An approval from the health dept for water & sewer, the zoning board and the council all have to approve this structure. It still has to follow zoning laws which doesn’t allow for structures to be build in certain cases. You need a large enough piece of land, it cannot exceed 1500sf but not smaller then 300sf and most HOAs would not even allow them. With the strict guidelines, we do not have very many approved request for ADUs in Harford County each year. Most of the concerns listed in this article are not true and would not get approved by the county.
As someone who had built an in law suit above my garage years ago, I think this bill would be great. After my in laws moved to assisted living, I had an abandoned space which cost me a lot of money to build. According to the current laws, I could not rent this space to anyone but family. Eventually we sold the house and the new buyers had to get the approval to use the ADUs space also. Thankfully I found someone who was looking for that and it did increase the value of our home.
Lilfeisty says
Sorry correction…I meant to say the County Planning & Zoning for approval, not council.
Just sayn says
We all have family that eventually may need to be housed and offering your home, part of your home or renovating your home to accommodate them is a noble gesture. Most people who do this generally add these structures because it adds value to your existing property and instead of mom or dads money going to the nursing home to take care of them, it now is passed down to the family because the dwelling increases the value of the home where is was built.
The main issue with this is having no checks and balances to this is that all of us would like additional monthly income. Some of us don’t want our neighborhoods turned into micro housing rental communities. With the shear number of homes being purchased by private companies, these single family homes can and will be turned into de-facto multi-unit rental properties.
Maybe I will build a structure on my property and rent to section 8 renters, maybe we all should as homeowners. I am sure you would object to this if your neighbors on both sides of your property or maybe everyone on your street decided to construct rental housing on their properties and rented these buildings out.
This will open a huge pandoras box that will pin neighbor against neighbor.
If you want to rent out property to increase your income, go buy an apartment complex, elder care facility or a townhouse in Abingdon.
Billy says
The question is who does Penman think is pushing for this legislation or who put him up to it? I doubt he thought of this himself.