Investigation into Bel Air Police Chief Moore Referred to Baltimore Co. Police; Bel Air Officers’ Union Calls for Inquiry

An investigation into allegations of domestic violence and child abuse against Bel Air Police Department Chief Charles Moore has been referred to the Baltimore County Police Department due to potential conflicts of interest, while Bel Air’s police union rejected town officials’ comments about the matter and called for an independent investigation.
The town announced Wednesday it had placed Moore on administrative leave after he was served with a temporary protective order a day earlier placed by his wife, from whom he is separated, alleging that Moore was involved in a physical altercation with her and their teenage son on Dec. 13.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cristie Hopkins said Friday that the agency, which has jurisdiction over the locations where the alleged incidents involving Moore took place, had referred the investigation to the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.
While allegations involving child abuse would usually be investigated by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, in his role as Bel Air police chief, Moore sits on the center’s Board of Directors.
“This creates an obvious conflict of interest,” she wrote in an e-mail to The Dagger. “As such, we have consulted with and requested assistance from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office to complete the necessary investigations. We have not been requested to assist with any Internal Investigation the Bel Air Police Department may be conducting.”
Hopkins said standard practices in such an investigation would be to gather evidence, interview involved parties, and to present any findings to the State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges. A concurrent social services investigation may also be possible, she added.
In comments to The Aegis published Friday, Bel Air Town Administrator Jesse Bane said the town would not conduct its own investigation of Moore due to the allegations against him occurring outside its department’s jurisdiction.
“This is nothing unusual,” Bane told the newspaper, “because the order has been issued does not mean the allegations are true.”
However, Bane’s comments were strongly countered in a letter published in the early morning hours Saturday by the Bel Air Police Association IUPA Local #229, the union representing the department’s rank and file officers.
“A police officer being accused of domestic violence and being the respondent of a protective order is highly unusual,” the union wrote. “There is nothing normal about this.”
The union also rejected Bane’s basis for not conducting an investigation due to jurisdictional boundaries.
“This is not a standard that has been applied to officers in the past,” the union wrote. “Whenever a police office is accused of wrongdoing they are subject to an investigation regardless of where the incident occurred. Allegations of misconduct should be investigated thoroughly regardless of jurisdictional boundaries or rank.”
“In the interest of fairness and public trust, an independent investigation into the allegations against Chief Moore must be conducted.”
As Harford Couny Sheriff from 2006 to 2014, Bane previously sat on the the Harford County Child Advocacy Center board; he is a past board member of the county’s Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, or SARC.
A hearing for a final protective order is scheduled for Tuesday. Under the temporary protective order, Moore is prohibited from threatening, abusing, contacting, or visiting either his wife or his teenage son. Pursuant to Maryland law, Moore was required to surrender all firearms and ammunition; Hopkins said the Sheriff’s Office claimed a total of 24 firearms from Moore, including his duty weapon.
During Moore’s absence, Deputy Chief of Police Richard J. Peschek is serving as Acting Chief of Police.
Comments
Cecil’s Whig says
24 firearms? Yikes!
5.0 says
Looks like the police department doesn’t trust Bane any moore than the sheriffs department did.
Belairlover2 says
Wow for a man who was Sheriff and who was on the SARC board Mr Bane certainly doesn’t seem to take this seriously. I was also shocked when I read in the Sun that he also seemed to called the victim a liar.
Angry Resident says
“This is nothing unusual,” Bane told the newspaper, “because the order has been issued does not mean the allegations are true.”
Does anyone think Jesse Bane hasn’t already made up his mind! No wonder he says an investigation isn’t needed! Brave of the union to stand up to this type of cover up!
MeToo except Jesse says
Questioning the victim’s honesty while saying no investigation is needed!! Jesse Bane needs to GO!
Once a Democrat says
Sounds like the Town needs another investigation into the attempted cover up by Bane. Anyone else having flashbacks of Forewood?
Sally says
So what you are asking for is to have the Bel Air Police investigate their chief for a crime that happened outside of their town. Come on man
IAD101 says
Yes just like any police department would do when a member of their agency is accused of domestic violence. It’s police internal investigations 101. He should have another agency conduct the investigation because it’s the chief who is accused. But it’s typical Bane incompetence to not conduct an investigation.
Jake says
There should be an IA investigation into it regardless of where the incident occurred. If this was a patrol officer they would absolutely be doing an IA investigation whether it happened in Bel Air town, out in Harford County someplace, or in PA.
Bane a fucking idiot. He’s the same guy who kept a major suspended with pay for months even though Forewood had been charged with a felony. Bane claimed that he couldn’t do anything more unless he was convicted because of LEOBR, which was bs because Forewood wasn’t protected by LEOBR and once you’re charged with a felony you can suspended without pay anyway. Bane magically decided to fire Forewood just before the election even though he hadn’t even gone to trial yet, let alone been found guilty of anything.
Lizzie says
Sounds like this was written by HCSO command staff, imagine that. Since you are thinking this is a conspiracy, did Bane not suspend the Chief? Read the article is Baltimore County not investigating? Maybe the results lead to an internal investigation, maybe we find out this whole thing is BS. All TBD but like the union you have already made your mind up. Sad but you know what I’m not shocked.
Belairlover2 says
Obviously he has made up his mind and thinks the victim is a liar but I am surprised that he was dumb enough to say it in the news paper.
Local Yocal says
Made up his mind how? Didn’t he suspend the Chief??
Okay Boomer says
What he did was completely disrespect the officers of the Bel Air Police Department and call the victim a liar. Defend all you want, sad attempt to cover up.
Local Yocal says
How did he disrespect the Officers of the Bel Air Police Department? Please enlighten me
Okay Boomer says
It is not the norm for the union that represents the town officers to have to come out with a press statement that contradicts several things that town administrator claimed. The union making the release brings even more attention on the unfortunate situation between the chief and his family members. Placing the officers who work for Bane in that difficult situation is very disrespectful to the rank and file officers.
Local Yocal says
You still didn’t answer my question. How Did he disrespect the Bel Air Police Department?? His son Punches him in the face and he defends himself. I’m not a Bane fan but it is correct that several Harford County Deputies have had a protective order placed on them. Again where is the disrespect????
Belairlover2 says
Bane said it was nothing unusual which is a slap in the face to all the BPD officers. He also isn’t having an internal investigation conducted which what would happen with any other officer. That’s another slap. Not to mention he called the victim of this domestic incident a liar. So he disrespected the officers of the Town twice and the victim.
See through says
By calling the victim a liar and not conducting an investigation he has already decided the outcome. He had no choice but to suspend or he wouldn’t have.
Townie says
Sad event for the family, but a total Bane boondoggle as usual. The Aegis article says none of the five commissioners bothered calling back and the town administrator insults the victim, insults the police officers and embarrasses us all.
Frank says
Why would the commissioners comment, that’s typical that politicians don’t get involved in police related issues especially when one of their own is being investigated. They suspended him, what more do you want them to do?
Townie says
Maybe if they could have been bothered to respond, Bane’s outrageous comments wouldn’t have been made.
Allen J says
Wait so son punches father and father defends himself. I read what was posted and I just don’t see enough for a protective order. Keep it classy Bel Air PD Union, not sure why got involved.
Al says
Sounds to me like the Bel Air Police Union is mad because they have a chief that actually makes them work. They have the best law enforcement job in the county, yet they are whining. Rumor is many officers are leaving this pathetic union and joining the FOP with Aberdeen and Havre DeGrace. This press release is joke
Tellitlikeitis says
Harford County never fails to amaze me. The corruption and inept prevail again. The corrupt judges will be involved next. Maybe retired felon HCSO Officers will help the “independent investigation.” Time to bring Keplin back with his night stick!
Loaner says
“There is nothing normal about this”, The Chief has always had our back and I cant believe we have decided to turn our back on him. You and I both know this is BS and I won’t and can’t watch him get thrown under the bus. You may not like what he tells us but I’m stunned that you decided to turn your back. This guy was just trying to get his son back on track. The same as you would want your own son to do good. Say what you want and do what you will but this isn’t right and I’m not sure what your end game is but this is ridiculous.