The Towne Crier: History of Joppatowne, Not Joppa

This is the first in a series of three or four articles on the history of Joppatowne – note I said Joppatowne and not Joppa.
The history of the colonial town of Joppa is one that has been discussed at great lengths already and is to me frankly not that interesting. It’s important and one of the neater parts of living here, but save for a few noteworthy events, it’s mostly just same as any other colonial village.
Also, quick side note, in recent years many Joppatowne residents have taken to dropping the E from the end of the name, they do this because they overlook the history of the 1962 development. However, unless you live on Rumsey island you don’t live in the town of Joppa. Before Joppatowne was Joppatowne, most of it was swamp and green bean farms, not a colonial village.
Anyways. The idea for Joppatowne came from the mind of one of the more forgotten real estate “geniuses” of his era. Mr. Leon Panitz and his brother.
One of the bigger arguments people like to make is on whether or not Joppatowne was the first P.U.D (Planned Urban Development) or not.
I personally believe it is. While Levvittown and others came earlier,
they didn’t have all the features Joppatowne was to have. Many of which did not come to fruition because of the Panitz brothers bankruptcy, which will be discussed in our final issue of the history.
The development of the PUD Joppatowne started in early 1960, when, after having the idea since the beginning of the post war period, Leon Panitz finally acquired the majority of the land that was to be Joppatowne. Most of the land was owned by small homeowners and farmers while a good bit of it, and this was the last bit to be acquired (in mid to late 1961) was owned by one Frank R Chell. This being the C, D, and some of the F streets.
Mr. Panitz and his company had very big plans for the quaint waterfront plot of land they purchased besides just housing. We will get into all of that and more in the next issue of The Towne Crier.
In other News:
• The Old Joppa road 95 overpass is closing till 2020. This will cause issues with HCPS bus transportation. As well as food delivery from The Towne Pub for anyone who lives past the bridge. Any specific questions call either of those establishments.
Comments
Gordon Koerner says
Maybe you should drive to Rte 40 and look at the development signs.
One sign is spelled Joppatown and the other Joppatowne.
Those 2 signs are what have created the problem. Not the residents.
VICTOR buchwald says
Historic sign says 2 miles… Joppa Farm Rd is another indicator and if you look at the pic of Rumsey farm where there was no pretend island because the canal was cut out to make it appear to be one clearly show the vast area of the farm alone not counting what the colonial streets occupied . The residents have opinions that are correct to the ORIGINAL Town of Joppa. Which was the main shipping port that rivaled Baltimore so to say that it wasn’t big is a far far stretch !!!
Just Sayn says
The “e” is now for escape. Too bad the influx of low income housing has distroyed this once great community.
Big Mac says
What a poorly written and researched essay.
So typical of Harford County to exist 200 years in the past.
Literally.
Lyle Garitty says
It is unfortunate that you choose to “dismiss” the history of Joppa as it played a major role in the development of industry and commerce in early Maryland and its history does play a relatively small, but important part in the history of Joppatowne and the greater Joppa area. It’s history is an interesting one for many who enjoy learning about the origins of our communities and the way our forefathers lived, worked and built what we enjoy today. Joppa was also home to numerous notable citizens of early Maryland and many families still populating communities in Harford County and other communities around the state.
With respect to the relationship of modern Joppatowne to the old Port of Joppa itself, one need no further than the Rumsey Island neighborhood itself. Rumsey Island was named in honor of Benjamin Rumsey, the most prominent citizen of old Joppa and a notable figure in the history of early Maryland; among many achievements, representing the state at the second continental congress and serving as the first and longest tenured Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals (a record that still stands). You’ll also find streets named after early families and many nautical references as well.
Joppatowne was named as such by the Panitz Brothers in recognition of the Port of Joppa, a hat-tip if you will. The ‘e’ added to the spelling of town was part of that recognition, the old English way of spelling the word, even though the town was never “Joppa towne” or “Joppa town.” It was simply Joppa, named after the port of Jaffa in old Palestine. Folks today who drop the ‘e’ from Joppatowne are essentially from two camps, those who want to equate our community with the old port and many of the younger, newer residents who simply aren’t used to the spelling of the word in that manner (of course, some do it just because they like to stir things up). For many of us it is a sense of pride, it is a unique name for a unique community with a 50+ year rich history of its own. Whether you live on Rumsey Island or the southern end of town near Riverside Elementary, the name of our community is Joppatowne; the borders of the old Town of Joppa are irrelevant. Joppatowne was built on very diverse farmlands and re-sculpted marshlands that included the man-made waterways of Rumsey Island and the marina. Most of the land came from three large farms, namely Joppa Farm, Sugarloaf and Riverside. Many of the smaller farms would make up the eastern and northern regions. All were very diverse, from dairy to mixed agricultural. The Riverside farm was the last major piece of real estate acquired for the town’s development, not Frank Chell’s Joppa Farm.
Leon Panitz was certainly successful early on, but a genius he was not. In fact, it was James Rouse (of Columbia fame) who first pitched the idea of the town to Leon and his brother Stanley. Without that urging, Joppatowne probably would not exist as we know it today. The Panitz brothers had dreams for this community that far exceeded their own capital and available funding, which ultimately led to their bankruptcy and forced sale of the remaining lands and projects to other developers. Joppatowne was not the first panned community in the country, but it was the first in Maryland. The modern features (residential homes) the Panitz corp. had designed for the community did in fact come to pass; homes were installed with the latest in electric appliances, air conditioning, plumbing, etc.
A side note on the early development of the town regarding the Rumsey mansion and the site of old Joppa itself, the Panitz corp. had intended to develop the mansion into a yacht club with a swim and tennis club (and parking lot) over top the original site of the Port of Joppa. All of that would be surrounded by the same types of townhomes you see along the surrounding streets. It took the efforts of several local and state preservationists, along with the intervention of then First Lady Jackie Kennedy to stop that development. It was also discovered during this time that the Episcopal Diocese of Baltimore still owned title to the old St. John’s Church yard (one acre); they would subsequently expand that property through purchase.
Always appreciate the efforts of folks who like to share our history, but let’s work to do it correctly and most importantly, refrain from “dismissing” our past history. The old Port of Joppa has its own place in history, but its history has played an integral part in our current history as well as the history of our state. At the very least, we should always give it a nod in any story about our history, just as the Panitz Brothers did.
Aiden Fowler says
Mr. Garitty,
Please send me an email at TheTowneCrier@hotmail.com
I’d like to discuss with you the next issue and get some of the history of our towne from you.
Thanks Aiden