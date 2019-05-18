Baker: Drag Events Canceled after Threats from Harford County Liquor Board Inspector

From Sara Baker:
Several restaurants have had to cancel their nearly sold-out drag events after visits from Harford County Liquor Board Inspector William Colburn. Mr. Colburn informed the restaurants that while it is illegal to ban the events outright, if they choose not to cancel he will visit them every day and eventually find a reason to take their liquor licenses.
The board is using regulation 4:23 of the county’s liquor board rules and regulations as their grounds for possible revocation of licenses. Regulation 4:23 prohibits nudity or the depiction of, various sex acts or simulated sex acts, and the caressing of various body parts, including breasts or buttocks. If a drag queen is dancing during a performance and grazes a hand over their fake breast, the liquor board would be able to revoke the establishment’s liquor license immediately.
Mr. Colburn has not threatened restaurants with non-drag entertainment with daily harassment in case a woman caresses her actual breasts on a dance floor. The board has said that this is because a patron is not paid entertainment. However, under regulation 4:23, paragraph 3 of section 2 states that an individual may not “Encourage or allow an individual on the licensed premises to caress or fondle the breasts, buttocks, anus, or genitals or another individual,” without specifying that the individual be an employee or entertainment.
Pilar Garcia, the administrator of the board, insists there is no ban on drag events but has repeatedly refused to answer whether or not restaurants can host drag events. Several restaurants have confirmed their experience with Mr. Colburn threatening to revoke liquor licenses if drag events go on as scheduled. Unfortunately, the chances of fighting the liquor board are slim unless a venue is brave enough to host an event despite the inspector’s threats.
Blatant discrimination aside, this move by the liquor board and its inspector is bad for businesses in the county. The demand for drag events is obviously high as so many events occurring within a short time frame were sold out or nearly sold out. There will continue to be demand, but consumers will take those dollars out of Harford to other neighboring counties.
There is a liquor board meeting at 16 North Main Street in Bel Air on Wednesday, May 22, at 3pm. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and show their support for the LGBTQ community, the entertainers, and the restaurants that have been affected.
Sara Baker
Truth Be Told says
This illustrates the lack of diversity and the racism in Harford County government. It also shows the level of manipulation those with power will result in to drive their own agendas. Will Harford County ever change?
MissingReagan says
You don’t like the law??? Change it. That’s how it works.
Michele says
Mr. Colburn is manipulating the law due to his homophobia. He is being discriminatory and a bigot. Really? Threatening a liquor license and promising to find a reason to pull it? That is homophobic discrimination plain and simple.
Irina Brusilovsky says
This isn’t about the law. It’s about Mr. Colburn twisting the intent and meaning of the law. It’s about abuse of power. And most importantly it’s absolutely about homophobia as he’s not threatening to shut down bars/restaurants that have hetero couples grinding and “dancing” nor belly dancers. His issue is Drag because he’s homophobic.
Lastly, I do agree the wording of the law should be changed so people like Mr. Colburn can’t abuse their power and overreach.
Open Your Eyes says
I can understand how you can say that lack of diversity might be an issue to some but then you inject racism in to the mix. I have a suspicion that Truth be Told and Mike Callahan could be the same person. lol
Bingo says
Both race baiters
Truth Be Told says
Try again…..
Gordon Koerner says
No I don’t like the law. Change it. Get real. How many people have the time and energy to work at changing such a back ward law being pushed by backward people. PS. Even though the law is on the books, there is nothing that says they have to enforce it or threating business owners. In fact I hope the business owners take Mr. Colburn and Harford countyto court for threating them. Every day the President is threatening someone and that gives these sick souls an excuse to threaten others when they can’t get their way.
These people are from the Dark Ages. They live in a world not many of us live in today. Funny thing how some events can bring out the evil in some souls.
POWER CORRUPTS and there is a lot of corruption in Harford County.
Wayne Hamilton says
What people do in their private lives is one thing, but degenerate deviant behavior is nothing to celebrate in public.
Stand firm Mr. Garcia and Mr. Colburn. Thank you for upholding standards of decency in our community.
Truth says
You’d better come into the current century. You don’t like it, don’t attend. Simple.
Kat says
Degenerate deviant behavior? What a laugh! Have you ever been on Main Street on St Patrick’s Day? It’s for fun – I guess we shouldn’t allow adults to dress up for Halloween in Harford County as well.
Truth Be Told says
You hold tight let the taxpayers pay for your ignorance. Fire Colburn immediately.
Alyssa says
What’s so degenerate about men dressing like women for a performance?
Do you think Shakespeare is degenerate?
Do you think Saturday Night Live is degenerate?
Do you think Monty Python is degenerate?
Do you think Halloween is degenerate?
Anonymous for Irony says
Curious why the establishments are not named.
Irina Brusilovsky says
Frankly because there are way too many to name but mostly because nobody wants to jeopardize these owners livelihoods… And that is what would happen. Remember this all started with a veiled threat by Mr. Colburn to revoke the license if they had an event and those businesses not wanting to risk pissing him off for fear of reprisals. Imagine how much damage he could do if he knew a business was speaking out about his abuse of power and unethical behavior.
Steve Gardner says
Our club has these event to raise money for scholarships that go to Harford County students – one from each High School. We have given almost $200K over the years raised through a variety of events, golf tourneys, bull roasts and other methods, not just these parties which we have only done in the past year..
So that’s that method of fundrasing nipped in the bud then!
I don’t know how these morons get on the liquor board, but if it is by a vote, they need to sent packing next time the chance comes up.
Cecil's Whig says
You have drag queen events to raise money for schools? Whiskey Tango Foxtrot??
Steve Gardner says
Its not a drag show. It’s literally Bingo with a bit of a laugh.
Harmless fun.
Brhicks says
What are the prizes if they win bingo?
Truth Be Told says
Fire the entire board!
Chris S. says
Seems a little far fetched without any quotes, named sources or names of affected establishments. A call from a regulator reminding establishments of regulations is a non-issue. If the venue was concerned about running afoul of the liquor board all they have to do is inform their performers of the prohibited acts and film the performance to document their compliance. This smacks of irresponsible rumor.
Adam says
The Sun had this a few days ago — quotes, sources, and establishments included.
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/harford/aegis/ph-ag-drag-shows-canceled-0517-story.html
MAGA says
Who is this Sara Baker and why should we believe her editorial? I call bull____ on her statements. Note nothing is in quotes that she is attributing to the inspector. This is nothing more than an uninformed opinion piece posing as news, in other words, more liberal fake news!
Adam says
Here’s a well sourced article with quotes and attributions, from the Sun:
Dunce Cap Awarded to Ms. Baker says
“Several restaurants confirmed”? What, did Ms. Baker speak with the building itself? One of a slew of errors in her mudslinging dribble.
Truth Be Told says
This hit other news outlets before Dagger picked it up. So there is plenty of truth to it.
Homophobic Harford County. Right up there with Racist Harford County. The Good Old Boys have managed to bring more national attention to this poophole.
Dunce Cap Awarded to Ms. Baker says
Post a link to any of the others here.
Adam says
The Sun has the story with the details you are looking for:
MAGA says
Thanks Adam. What is in that article is a far cry from the claims of Ms.Baker’s letter. Telling someone the specific laws and then they decided to cancel from what one must assume is out of a fear that something contrary to the law would occur versus saying the inspector threatened their livelihood if they held the event. Something doesn’t pass the smell test and my money is on Ms. Baker’s legitimacy. Let’s see if she will come back and defend her hit piece.
Snow Flake Melter says
So I guess these drag queens can’t do anything without being or doing perverted acts. If they could, they should just follow the rules and there wouldn’t be anything for the liquor board to do. Stop whining and follow the rules.
Alyssa says
One of the rules is that you can’t wear fake breasts.
I’m assuming women with breast implants don’t have to take those out before entering a bar though.