Harford County Executive Elect Cassilly: “My Family Has Been a Part of this Beautiful County for Over 200 Years and I am Thrilled to Have the Opportunity to Help Shape its Future”

From Harford County Executive Elect Bob Cassilly:

“I am very honored and deeply humbled to have been entrusted by the voters of Harford County with the responsibility of serving as their next County Executive. My family has been a part of this beautiful County for over 200 years and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help shape its future as we chart a course that seeks to preserve Harford’s heritage and natural beauty, build on our many strengths, embrace our diversity, and meet the many challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing world.

I look forward to serving our citizens with an outstanding team who will work with uncompromising integrity and professional competence to improve the quality of life throughout all of Harford County. The Cassilly Administration will work in close collaboration

with our County Council, Sheriff, Board of Education, State’s Attorney, and all of our federal, state, and local partners. We will listen, learn, and act transparently and fairly to serve all of our citizens.

My thanks go out to the many dedicated campaign volunteers for their thousands of hours of effort that led to my election. I congratulate Blaine Miller, my Democrat opponent, and his team for their efforts and thank Blaine and his family for making the personal sacrifices they

made to enhance the democratic process.

I look forward to working with County Executive Barry Glassman and his team for a successful transition that will culminate in an inauguration ceremony at noon on December 5th at the Harford Community College arena. As I work to establish transition committees that will be tasked with reviewing each department within Harford County Government, I encourage anyone who may be interested in serving on one of these department transition committees to email me at CountyExecutiveCassilly@gmail.com. I have also opened a transition office at 9

West Courtland Street in Bel Air.

I would like to extend the opportunity for anyone who is interested to apply for positions within my administration to email a resume to CountyExecutiveCassilly@gmail.com. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact my transition office at the same email as

above.”

Harford County Executive Elect Bob Cassilly