Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bulson Named Maryland Superintendent of the Year

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) is thrilled to announce that Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Schools, has been named Maryland Superintendent of the Year by the Public Schools Superintendents’ Association of Maryland (PSSAM). This prestigious honor was officially announced during a ceremony held Thursday, November 2, 2023, in Ocean City, Maryland during the 2023 Maryland Negotiation Service Conference. Maryland Negotiation Service is an affiliate organization of PSSAM.

The Maryland Superintendent of the Year Award recognizes exceptional leadership and contributions to the field of education. Dr. Bulson’s outstanding achievements and dedication to the betterment of Maryland’s educational system have earned him this remarkable distinction.

Dr. Bulson’s nomination was reviewed and selected as the 2023 recipient by previous recipients of the Maryland Superintendent of the Year Award. Dr. Bulson’s commitment to fostering creativity in meeting students’ needs, his strength in personal and organizational communication, continuous professional development, and active community involvement demonstrated his exemplary leadership.

Dr. Jeffrey A. Lawson, Superintendent of Cecil County Public Schools, and President of PSSAM remarked, “At a time when being a Superintendent has never been more difficult requiring more professional and personal balance, Dr. Bulson embodies that balance. He is smart, fair, and has the heart to do this work on behalf of the students, staff, families, and community of Harford County. PSSAM is honored to have Sean as the Superintendent of the Year.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this Award,” said Dr. Bulson. “This recognition is a testament to the collective dedication and hard work of the entire Harford County Public Schools community. Together, we are committed to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed and thrive. I am proud to represent Maryland’s educators, administrators, and, most importantly, our students on their educational journey. I look forward to continuing our work in advancing excellence in education.”

As the Maryland Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Bulson moves forward to compete for the School Superintendent’s Association (AASA, formerly the American Association of School Administrators) National Superintendent of the Year. That title will be announced in February 2024 at the AASA National Conference on Education in San Diego, California.

For more information about PSSAM, and the Maryland State Superintendent of the Year award, visit PSSAM’s website, www.pssam.org or contact Mary Pat Fannon, Executive Director of PSSAM, at 410-935-7281.