Reel News: Week of Jan. 12, 2018 — The Commuter, Paddington 2, The Post

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

The Commuter

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Rated PG-13 for some intense action/violence, and language

Michael is an insurance salesman is on his daily commute home, when it quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers.

As enjoyable as it is forgettable. Action and mayhem consume the screen until the entire thing goes completely off the rails; literally and figuratively.

Three out of five stars.

Paddington 2

Directed by Paul King

Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor

“Paddington 2” finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief…

An excellent comedy with a sweet, family message and a surprisingly nuanced plot. Blending elements for both kids and adults, this hits all the right notes.

Four and a half out of five stars.

The Post

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Rated PG-13 for language and brief war violence

A thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.

Classic Speilberg that will send a new generation of intrepid reporters out into the world. A timely story of taking risk and putting the good of the country before your own.

Four and a half out of five stars.