Reel News: Week of Jan. 19, 2018 — 12 Strong, Den of Thieves, Happy End, Hostiles

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

12 Strong

Directed by Nicolai Fuglsig

Rated R for war violence and language throughout

Chris Hemsworth (“Thor,” “The Avengers” films) and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (“Revolutionary Road,” “Nocturnal Animals”) star in “12 Strong,” a powerful new war drama from Alcon Entertainment, Black Label Media and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Based on the book best-selling book Horse Soldiers, it is story of heroism based on true events that unfolded a world away in the aftermath of 9/11.

A decent story that suffers from substandard action and too few ideas for the full run time. A celebration of boot-polishing story telling without the introspective nuance that separates good war movies from mediocre ones.

Two and a half out of five stars.

Den of Thieves

Directed by Christian Gudegast

Rated R for violence, language and some sexuality/nudity

Every day, $120mm in cash is taken out of circulation and destroyed by the Los Angeles Branch of the Federal Reserve – unless a notorious, elite crew of bank robbers can pull off the ultimate heist and get to the money first… right under the noses of LA’s most feared division in law enforcement.

Not available for critic review.

Happy End

Directed by Michael Haneke

Rated R for some sexual material and language

Michael Haneke returns with a drama about a well-off French family living in a bourgeois bubble in northern France, oblivious to the human misery unfolding in migrant camps around the port town of Calais, a few miles from their home.

Morose, haunting, and impossible to resist. Or another Haneke film. This isn’t his finest product, but is reminiscent of his earlier films, which is a positive.

Three and a half out of five stars.

Hostiles

Directed by Scott Cooper

Rated R for strong violence, and language

Set in 1892, Hostiles tells the story of a legendary Army Captain (Christian Bale), who after stern resistance, reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to tribal lands. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from Fort Berringer, an isolated Army outpost in New Mexico, to the grasslands of Montana, the former rivals encounter a young widow (Rosamund Pike), whose family was murdered on the plains. Together, they must join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche and vicious outliers that they encounter along the way.

A rough viewing experience that is bleak, harrowing, and directly addresses the United States policies towards Indigenous people. Bale is in top form here, as are the rest of the cast. The only complaint is that it is told from one perspective; suffering from a viewpoint of the people repressed.

Four out of five stars.