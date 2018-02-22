Reel News: Week of Feb. 23, 2018 — Annihilation, Game Night

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

Annihilation

Directed by Alex Garland

Rated R for violence, bloody images, language and some sexuality

A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply. Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy.

At times more interested in being mind-bending and weird than being a coherent story, this isn’t a film for everyone. For those that like that sort of thing, buckle up for a fun ride. There are no easy answers here and heavy thinking is involved to keep it all together.

Three and a Half out of Five Stars

Game Night

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein

Rated R for language, sexual references and some violence

Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks (Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game – right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this game – nor Brooks – are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had… or game over.

A goofy premise that turns into an enjoyable film. It runs right up to the edge of being crass, while still presenting as farcical even to itself. To be fair, there isn’t much competition in “big studio comedy” anymore, but even still, this holds its own.

Three and a Half out of Five Stars