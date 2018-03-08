Reel News: Week of Mar. 9, 2018 — A Wrinkle In Time, The Strangers: Prey at Night, Gringo, Thoroughbreds, The Leisure Seekers

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

A Wrinkle in Time

Directed by Ava DuVernay

Rated PG for thematic elements and some peril

Meg Murry (Storm Reid) is a typical middle school student struggling with issues of self-worth who is desperate to fit in. As the daughter of two world-renowned physicists, she is intelligent and uniquely gifted, as is Meg’s younger brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), but she has yet to realize it for herself. Making matters even worse is the baffling disappearance of Mr. Murry (Chris Pine), which torments Meg and has left her mother (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) heartbroken. Charles Wallace introduces Meg and her fellow classmate Calvin (Levi Miller) to three celestial guides-Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling)-who have journeyed to Earth to help search for their father, and together they set off on their formidable quest. Traveling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are soon transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront a powerful evil. To make it back home to Earth, Meg must look deep within herself and embrace her flaws to harness the strength necessary to defeat the darkness closing in on them.

A decent adaptation that will satisfy the kids, even if the visual effects will wear on the parents that fell in love with the book. The flaw here, like many adaptations, is it never quite lives up to the audience’s expectations and ultimately falls short of its potential.

Three out of Five Stars

Thoroughbreds

Directed by Cory Finley

Rated R for disturbing behavior, bloody images, language, sexual references, and some drug content

Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily’s contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another’s most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight.

A sharp satire that will keep you engaged with wild unpredictability. The nihilism of upper class wealth is on full display, even if it lacks some of the nuance and wit of other genre films.

Three and a Half out of Five Stars

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Directed by Johannes Roberts

Rated R for horror violence and terror throughout, and for language

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive.

More of the same D-level horror with faceless and pointless bad guys inflicting pain. Mindless to the point of being dull. Cheap thrills and nothing more.

Two out of Five Stars

Gringo

Directed by Nash Edgerton

Rated R for language throughout, violence and sexual content

Combining dark comedy with dramatic intrigue, Gringo joyrides across the border into Mexico, where all is not as it seems for mild-mannered American businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo). Crossing the line from citizen to criminal, Harold tangles with duplicitous business partners, Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries, and the DEA. As he attempts to survive in one of the most dangerous places on earth, the question lingers: is this ordinary man in way over his head, or is he two steps ahead?

The cast of goofy characters actually makes this very bad movie much worse. There is no structure or point to any of this, making what could have been a fun romp and confusing mess of afterthoughts.

One out of Five Stars

The Leisure Seeker

Directed by Paolo Virzì

Rated R for some sexual material

The film stars Academy Award-winner (R) Helen Mirren and two-time Golden Globe-winner (R) Donald Sutherland as a runaway couple going on an unforgettable journey in the faithful old RV they call The Leisure Seeker, travelling from Boston to The Ernest Hemingway Home in Key West. They recapture their passion for life and their love for each other on a road trip that provides revelation and surprise right up to the very end.

A film that has no idea how to treat it’s premise. Meaning that it ends up a slog without any redemption, endearment, or purpose. Even Mirren and Sutherland can’t save this mess.

One out of Five Stars