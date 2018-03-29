Reel News: Week of March 30, 2018 — Isle of Dogs, Ready Player One, Acrimony

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

Isle of Dogs

Directed by Wes Anderson

Rated PG-13 for thematic elements and some violent images

In this stop-motion-animated film from writer/director Wes Anderson, an outbreak of canine flu in Japan leads all dogs to be quarantined on an island. A boy (voice of Koyu Rankin) journeys there to rescue his dog Spots (Liev Schreiber), and gets help from a pack of misfit canines who have also been exiled. His quest inspires a group of dog lovers to expose a government conspiracy. The voice cast also includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Bob Balaban, Greta Gerwig, and Yoko Ono.

Falling short of Anderson’s other films, this is something that his most ardent fans will enjoy more than other viewers. Style gets in the way of story here, leaving you wondering if you ever cared about what was happening.

Three out of Five Stars

Ready Player One

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action violence, bloody images, some suggestive material, partial nudity and language

In the year 2045, people can escape their harsh reality in the OASIS, an immersive virtual world where you can go anywhere, do anything, be anyone-the only limits are your own imagination. OASIS creator James Halliday left his immense fortune and control of the Oasis to the winner of a contest designed to find a worthy heir. When unlikely hero Wade Watts conquers the first challenge of the reality-bending treasure hunt, he and his friends-known as the High Five-are hurled into a fantastical universe of discovery and danger to save the OASIS and their world.

The second director to fall short in this weeks releases fails for the same reason; style over substance. This one is a glossed up anime fantasy with too many whiz bang moments to ever flesh out the protagonist. The highest praise is that Spielberg deftly manages the technology needed to seamlessly exist in the real and virtual world like no one else can.

Three out of Five Stars

Acrimony

Directed by Tyler Perry

Rated R for language, sexual content and some violence

A faithful wife (Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband (Lyriq Bent) is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.

Not available for critic review.