Reel News: Week of April 6, 2018 — Blockers, A Quiet Place, The Miracle Season

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

Blockers

Directed by Kay Cannon

Rated R for crude and sexual content, and language throughout, drug content, teen partying, and some graphic nudity

When three parents stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

What appears to be another formulaic comedy romp turns out to be a fairly nuanced film with genuinely likable characters. Sure it’s raunchy and full of sexy hijinks, but it has a deeper agenda to push and it does it without getting in the way of the comedy.

Four out of Five Stars

A Quiet Place

Directed by John Krasinski

Rated PG-13 for terror and some bloody images

In the modern horror thriller A QUIET PLACE, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

The front runner for best horror film of the year is undeniably one of the better films of the year. Sure, there is gore, but the real terror is the suspense that builds throughout the sharply written script.

Four and a Half out of Five Stars

The Miracle Season

Directed by Sean McNamara

Rated PG for some thematic elements

Based on the inspiring true story of West High School girls’ volleyball team. After the loss of the school’s star player, Caroline “Line” Found, in an accident, the remaining team players must band together under the guidance of their tough-love coach in hope of winning the state championship.

Not available for critic review.