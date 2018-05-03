Reel News: Week of May 4, 2018 — Tully

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

Tully

Directed by Jason Reitman

Rated R for language and some sexuality/nudity

Marlo (Academy Award (R) winner Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

An authentic portrayal of motherhood that shows all the struggles and humor in an empathetic package. This is the best writing Diablo Cody has done since “Juno.” Charlize Theron brings heart to the role and excels in the little details.

Four and a half out of Five Stars