Reel News: Week of May 11, 2018 — Life of the Party, Breaking In

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

LIFE OF THE PARTY

Directed by Ben Falcone

Rated PG-13 for sexual material, drug content and partying

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college…landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who’s not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna-now Dee Rock-embraces freedom, fun and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected.

Painfully predictable and generic. A disappointing use of McCarthy’s talent.

Two out of Five Stars

BREAKING IN

Directed by James McTeigue

Rated PG-13 for violence, menace, bloody images, sexual references, and brief strong language

Next Mother’s Day, Gabrielle Union stars as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. No trap, no trick and especially no man inside can match a mother with a mission when she is determined on Breaking In.

A movie so uninspired that the actors aren’t even trying. Your mother deserves better than this for her special weekend.

Two out of Five Stars