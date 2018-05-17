Reel News: Week of May 18, 2018 — Deadpool 2, Show Dogs, Book Club

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

DEADPOOL 2

Directed by David Leitch

Rated R for strong violence and language throughout, sexual references and brief drug material

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

An extension of it’s predecessors snark, violence, and offensive behavior that manages to improve upon those qualities, even if the gloss is starting to wear off the concept. The fault here is that it creeps towards becoming the “genre superhero” piece that it is supposed to be subverting.

Three and a Half out of Five Stars

SHOW DOGS

Directed by Raja Gosnell

Rated PG for suggestive and rude humor, language and some action

SHOW DOGS is a family comedy about the unlikely pairing of a human detective (Arnett) and his canine partner (voice of Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), who has to go undercover at the world’s most exclusive dog show to solve his biggest case yet.

Not available for review.

BOOK CLUB

Directed by Bill Holderman

Rated PG-13 for sex-related material throughout and for language

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. Four lifelong friends’ lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.

Little more than a sitcom that became a film. The stars breathe enough life into this to make it charming, but it suffers for a severe lack of comedy and interesting characters.

One out of Five Stars