Reel News: Week of June 29, 2018 — Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Uncle Drew

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO

Directed by Stefano Sollima

Rated R for strong violence, bloody images, and language

The drug war on the US-Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver re-teams with the mercurial Alejandro.

There’s an argument that this is an unnecessary sequel. There’s a stronger argument that this is too bleak and depressing to actually be enjoyable. Regardless, this is a strong film that successfully expands the world while retaining the tone of the predecessor.

Three and a Half out of Five Stars

UNCLE DREW

Directed by Charles Stone III

Rated PG-13 for suggestive material, language and brief nudity

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.

The first thing you should know is that this is the extension of a Pepsi marketing campaign. Which ought to tell you exactly how this is going to play out; a light-weight, corporate-polished, formulaic comedy routine. This doesn’t make it bad, but it certainly doesn’t make it particularly interesting either.

Three out of Five Stars