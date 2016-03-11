Sheriff Gahler: “I Have Never Seen One Piece of Compelling Information that Would Cause Me to Believe Gun Buyback Programs Do Anything to Promote Public Safety”

From Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler:
In a writing shared by the DaggerPress yesterday, Mr. Chris Boardman made the effort to publicly challenge me, as Harford County’s chief law enforcement officer, to conduct a gun buyback that will “probably” reduce “gun violence” (DaggerPress – Boardman: “If Sheriff Gahler Wants to Do Something that Will Probably Help Reduce Gun Violence, He Should Sponsor some Countywide Gun Buy-Backs” – March 10, 2016). Mr. Boardman decided not to contact me first and discuss his concept, one-on-one, and instead preferred to have this discussion in a public forum. I will entertain his wishes and share my thoughts on his idea in a like manner.
To be clear, in more than 30 years of police work, I have never seen one piece of compelling information that would cause me to believe gun buyback programs do anything to promote public safety. Since he is an experienced writer, Mr. Boardman’s use of the word “probably” is telling as he too obviously suspects such efforts to be ineffective.
Mr. Boardman is quick to suggest how I might want to spend other people’s money since funds for a buyback must come from somewhere. In an effort to be open-minded, if Mr. Boardman is truly committed to his desire to see a gun buyback program and is willing to personally fund the effort, I will promote the event and help him give his money away. I was thinking something like $500 per firearm out of his pocket? I will, of course, not spend any taxpayer money on such an endeavor, not now or in the future.
Should any member of the public ever wish to get rid of a firearm and make the decision that they would prefer it to be destroyed rather than transferred, the Sheriff’s Office can assist with this service and will do so at no cost.
Sincerely,
Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler
Gahler 1, Boardman 0 says
More jail time for criminals with guns. The penality for illegally carrying a firearm should be FELONY. Minimum 5 years in prison. If the weapon was used in a crime, ANY CRIME the sentence goes to 25 years with no parole.
Boardman talks the talk but he won’t walk the walk.
You never know says
What if a homeless David Brian Evans, had turned in his gun for cash to get some mental healthcare he could no afford?
The world would be a different place
Str8dumb says
You win dumbest comment of the day. Criminals commit crimes. They don’t turn in perfectly good guns because someone asked nicely and gave them a few bucks.
Couldn'tbe dumber says
If the gun has been turned in before the criminal obtains it, there is no crime to commit.
Please use that head of yours for something more than a hat rack dumbass.
Barry Hackman says
What if the criminal purchased his weapon legally? What if the criminal had a history of mental illness and domestic assault, but the State Police had no access to his records when conducting a background check? With whom does the problem rest?
Ralph says
What problem?
SillyMe says
You Sir are dreaming…Let me see,,, hmmm,,,, do I accept $300. dollars for this here hand gun????? or use it to rob a store for $5oo. and up??,,,Hmmm ,,seems like a a real easy question to me…
GREG says
WHAT IF THE KILLER’S WIFE HAD ADVISED THE POLICE HE WAS ARMED OR AT THE VERY LEAST NOTIFIED THEM THAT HE HAD ACCESS TO A GUN. I CONDEMN “WHAT IFs”.
Really says
The criminal would have gone somewhere else to get one. You silly little liberal. There is no way to disarm everyone so one jackass turning in one gun does not prevent someone hell bent on killing from getting another one. Gun laws do not deter criminals as they don’t follow laws in the first place. Your insult was weak and your argument trash.
Make it legal says
Excellent argument, can we please use the same logic and make weed legal?
ASK says
Gahler’s comments highlight need for research into effective means of reducing gun violence, something that Congress forbade the CDC to do years ago, by legislation. Some regret that now:
“Research could have been continued on gun violence without infringing on the rights of gun owners, in the same fashion that the highway industry continued its research without eliminating the automobile,” Dickey, who served in Congress from 1993 to 2001, wrote in his letter. “Scientific research should help answer how we can best reduce gun violence.”
http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/02/politics/jay-dickey-gun-violence-research/
MissingReagan says
Congress did the right thing. It’s been debated and done with. No funding for CDC to push an advocacy agenda. Government-funded research was openly biased in the 90s.
Hollow Cost says
I’d like to see a gun buy-back. I have a couple of broken guns that are worthless and not worth fixing; if some program will buy them from me, I can make a few bucks.
Barry Hackman says
The Sheriff’s Office will help you dispose of them.
Kharn says
Why give up something for free that the buyback would pay him for?
Ralph says
Now there’s a good idea. Sell your guns that don’t work and are not worth fixing up to the taxpayers and then use the money to buy yourself a new gun that works. Yes indeed, good ole Taxpayer funded gun program.
GREG says
AND GOVERNMENTS HAVE BEEN MORE THAN WILLING TO PAY FOR WORTHLESS GUNS WHICH POINTS UP WHY THE GOVERNMENT IS OFTEN TIMES WORTHLESS AND THE TAX PAYER IS HOODWINKED.
Hey Chris says
Maybe you can get the town of BelAir to run your scary gun buy back. Chief Chuckie and Uncle Jesse are to liberals who might take your advice!
Solution to Garage Violence says
The parking garage has killed three people. It is time we regulated parking garages! All potential parkers should be required to have a background check and of course we will need a 90 day waiting period in order to conduct the background check. We also need a GQL, Garage Qualifying License, to make sure….well that’s just for some extra income. Next, a garage buy back program. If the Town won’t sell it or close this killer down, than we need a law that says they have to tear it down and only build garages 0 stories tall. After all, people don’t kill themselves, garages kill people! If you are a conservative, all of that is ridiculous and funny to read. If you are a liberal, it makes perfect sense to you and that is why we are all screwed.
History says
I agree that we have some folks that are just Hell bent on a death by parking garage. But won’t we have to make this a national program so no one can just drive to another city where parking garages are legal? Think about it; Each year Edgewood has deaths by every possible means…except parking garages. They are doing something very right and we should acknowledge them as a life saving trend setter.
Just Checking In says
Learn to spell asshole.
Solution to Garage Violence says
@Just Checking In,
WTF? Posting on wrong story or something?
Can't be serious says
Thank you sheriff Gahler for not bending to the idiotic ideas of some. Mr Boardman, Baltimore city held a gun buy back recently, yet they had 344 murders last year, 301 of which were committed with firearms. Here’s what to do about gun violence and gun control, ok? Want to take notes? First, No new laws. Firearm Safety act of 2013 hasn’t done a damn thing to curb gun violence, it only affected law abiding citizens. Second, strengthen current background checks. Believe me when I tell you that any decent law abiding gun owner does not want guns getting into the hands of children, criminals (convicted felons), drug addicts, or the mentally ill (basically no guns for anyone already prohibited.) Fix the reason prohibited people are getting guns. If you think Mr drug dealer who is a felon is running down to bass pro to pick up a Glock, think again. Third, make concealed carry permits shall issue. That means that instead of “we may give you a permit if your reason is good enough”, we try “you’ve passed a background check, here’s your permit”. If someone wants a permit for self defense, and they aren’t prohibited, they get one. If you want them to have training first, offer it for free, don’t make it so expensive that it becomes unaffordable to exercise their rights, which is exactly how Maryland operates today.
FFFR says
I agree with the sheriff. A gun buy back is a waste of money. No criminal is going to turn in a gun that he most likely obtained illegally.
Dumb Bunny says
You clearly do not understand the intent of a gun buy back.
Kharn says
If someone wants a guy out of their house, they can sell it to a gun dealer or another citizen for more than the usual buy-back’s offer.
GREG says
YOU CLEARLY ARE!
Seriously? says
We have a serious gun issue in this country. Repeating the same tired arguments about criminals don’t follow laws and gun buyback programs don’t fix it and until people are willing to have a meaningful dialogue about the epidemic of firearm deaths nothing will be accomplished.
Our mentality has changed on how to deal with disagreements. Just reach for a gun seems to be the answer too many times. Where does this come from? People are quick to blame video games, violent movies and other external pressure.
Guns used to be respected for the damage they can do. There used to be rifle clubs at high schools. People were held responsible if their gun was used in a shooting because it was unsecured or if you bought a gun for someone else because they couldn’t get one.
Now we have people incited by fear hoarding guns to “rise up” against the government and the weapons that are legal have the power to do major damage very quickly and kill a lot of people. On the other side we have people who believe all guns should be illegal. Neither side is willing to budge or come somewhere close to in the middle.
But isn’t that almost everything these days? We are divided by party lines and fed fear by lobbyists that we are going to lose the 2nd amendment right or we are all going to die at gunpoint. We listen to biased “news” and “commentators” that get rich off our fears. But people still buy the message this the other side is to be feared.
Meanwhile the problems of gun violence escalates and neither side is willing to go beyond their talking points to find solutions.
Gone are the days where communities knew each other or cops walked a beat and were part of the community. Gone are the days that parents teach responsible gun ownership and teach coping skills on how to deal with emotions that drive people to pick up a gun to begin with. We are all foo busy being angry or fearful of the “other side” and blaming them. Look at this forum with the name calling and bullying.
No wonder kids pick up guns. The adults are doing a lousy job as examples of how to deal with conflict. And now this plays out daily with the leading candidates for President, the leader of the US. The division is widening. Until we take our heads out of the sand and get off the media merry go round that pushes division, we are doomed to become even more violent as the media comes up with more reasons to distrust our neighbors and relatives.
HYDESMANN says
You state ” people were held responsible”. That is the problem, not guns. Almost every killer has a record a mile long and has been released from prison numerous times. The government has a responsibility to the citizens to keep the criminals off the streets, a responsibility they refuse to accept.We even did away with the death penalty so where is the deterrent to crime? Lock up the criminals for a long time and you will see a dramatic decline in violence of all kinds, especially gun violence but leave the law abiding citizens and the constitution alone.
HYDESMANN says
I forgot to add I agree 100% with Sheriff Gahler.
Harford County Conceal Carry says
My spoon made me fat. We should have a spoon by back program!
Chrstopher Boardman says
I am personally honored that Sheriff Gahler actually answered some suggestions that were made public. In the past he simply ignored such comments.
Sheriff, what if you had a gun buyback and one gun was turned in and it was a gun that otherwise would have killed an innocent person? Would it be worth doing? Of course it would. And your job as the chief law enforcement officer in the county is to do things that make life safer for people in the county. That one gun might have killed a child or a parent, or might have been used by an angry spouse to kill a partner. Guns are dangerous as you should know. I think you acted recklessly during your election campaign by sponsoring a raffle for a gun. Yes, I’ve read the nasty comments made by others but they are unconvincing. Just because we have free speech in this country does not mean people will make thoughtful, constructive statements. And a lot of them don’t. But we should hold you to a higher standard. Your job is not to pander to the most reckless, irresponsible people as it seems that you do. You job is to protect life and property. I should not have to tell you this.
Let me ask you this: what are you doing to reduce gun violence in the county? You haven’t said
or proposed anything at all. But you dismissed my suggestion. Does that mean you want to do nothing? Please speak up.
You challenged me to put up $500 to help with the gun buy-back. I will do this, but I’m not convinced you’re serious. If you could convince me and others that you were serious about reducing the numbers of guns just waiting to be used to commit wanton and senseless violence, I will gladly contribute $500 to the cause. But frankly I don’t think you’re up to the task. So far you are simply pandering to the people who think the way to solve problems is to shoot someone else. Please prove me wrong.
Mike Callahan says
Sheriff Gahler was never for less guns. He believes the more guns the merrier. That kind of nonsense endangers the safety of all citizens but especially police officers.
https://harfobama.files.wordpress.com/2013/05/007.jpg
Trump 2016 says
Please move to Washington DC and take no guns boardman with you. I am sure you will find southeast more than welcoming to your white liberial logic.
Mike Callahan says
There is better bullet fingerprinting through microstamping of firing pins in California and DC..
http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/opinion/editorial/bs-ed-ballistic-fingerprinting-20151109-story.html
Mike Callahan says
Mr Trump 2016 stay out of Chicago, your demographics are in the South.
Reduce gun violence through microstamping all firing pins ( DC and California.) and universal background checks on all guns and bullets.
Bon Bon says
The shell casing catalog was in effect from 2003 until last year in Maryland, it had no effect on solving any crimes I’m aware of. I heard the machine that was supposed to “scan” the shell casings had not functioned in many years.
How does “stamping” a wear component of a firearm do anything? The firing pin, extractor, ejector and even the barrel are replaceable items and will mechanically wear like your car. It sounds like you don’t have much experience in firearm nomenclature?
Background checks on ammunition? How does that work for those who reloads their own ammunition?
really?? says
Microstamp a firing pin?, What would stop criminals from filing off the tip of the firing pin? oh right they are law abiding citizens and must follow the laws
Nick Noppinger says
Mike, I suggest you and your fellow Democrats refrain from discussions on firearms. It makes you look like a moron. Instead you should stick to topics in which you Democrats are experts. such as new taxes, and additional ways to waste the taxpayers time and money.
Nick Noppinger says
And yet the states the have true concealed carry, unlike the Peoples Republic of Maryland, have yet to see a rise in gun violence from those citizens. What happened to the wild wild west that you leftists whined about? Where is it? It is your kind that releases these criminals early and yet wish to deny the average citizen the best means of defending themselves. That is both an evil and immoral position.
You're a smuck says
Based on you logic, our good sheriff should have a baseball bat, a knife, and a heroin buy back as well. Why not all of these kill people?
Let me spell this out for you boredman…. GUNS DON’T KILL PEOPLE………… PEOPLE KILL PEOPLE
Focus on criminals and mental illness and there would be no gun violence.
Nick Noppinger says
“Just because we have free speech in this country does not mean people will make thoughtful, constructive statements.”
And yet here we are. I am still waiting for a thoughtful and constructive comment from you Mr Boardman. You have 2 ears and 2 mouth, perhaps you should listen at least twice as often as you speak.
WTF says
Hey Mr. Boardman, I must ask, can you read? Mr. Gahler never challenged you to put up $500. Mr. Gahler said he would help you spend $500 per gun of your money. I see nothing about you come up with $500 and he will hold a buy back for you. Now we are left to ask if you are stupid or dishonest? I suspect a bit of both.
Now answer the question, will you fund $500 per gun. Since you are a screaming liberal, I will help you with the math. 10 guns is $5,000 and 20 guns is $10,000 and so on.
Fantasy Boardman Style says
Mr. Boardman, What if there was a buy back and someone sold a gun and then that night someone broke in their home and they could not defend themself so they died but if they would have lived, their future child would have been the one to discover a cure for cancer? Your speculation is just as stupid as this. The difference is that I am commenting in jest and you are bat sh_t lib crazy.
r willy says
C.B.
What if an innocent person felt the dem pressure to turn in their weapon for cash thinking they were helping society? Then a criminal threatens and kills them in their home. That weapon could have made a difference. But you thought you would help cure the ills of society by getting guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens. No criminal has ever turned in a firearm for cash.
The good sheriff didn’t challenge you to put up $500 for a buy back program. He suggested you put up your money @ $500 a weapon for the entire program. And he would assist and promote it. come up with better ideas or move! While you’re day dreaming look up Project Exile, Virginia not Maryland. The dems decided it was to harsh for MD criminals.
Harford Resident says
This isn’t about pressure. It is simply a financial transaction. Someone has a gun they want to sell and a program like this gives them $500. Either they want to sell or they don’t.
Nick Noppinger says
I suggest that the Harford County Democrats should cough up the money for the program.
Put up or shut up says
I suggest they get the hell out of harford county. I here baltimore city has some vacant properties for sale.
Duh says
“I here baltimore city has some vacant properties for sale.”
No doubt another product of HCPS and what’s worse many won’t get it.
SMH
Your Mother says
Duh,
Instead of spending all day reading posts to correct grammatical errors, your time would be better utilized trying to locate your father as I cannot remember which of my many sexual conquests most resemble you.
Put up or shut up says
Hey boardman, why don’t you put yout money where your mouth is and post your home address and the date of your gun buy back program.
I will pay for the cost of you new lawn sign that reads “this is a gun free home so if you plan on breaking in, my shelter in place defense will surely stop you cold”
Christopher Boardman says
To all of you bright lights: I will pledge $500 toward a gun buy-back program in Harford County, but it
will not be $500 per gun. If there is a fund created to buy back guns, and the sheriff’s office is going to run it, it has to show that the money would be spent wisely, not recklessly. Only enough money should be provided to have the gun turned in. Not $500 per gun. This goes to what I said about the sheriff not being serious about this at all. I called his bluff, but as it may turn out he doesn’t really want a gun buy-back program because he doesn’t see that there is a public safety issue in having too many guns in circulation. Of course, there is a serious problem.
Sheriff Gahler can continue to hide behind the mean and vicious statements of his supporters who will continue to attack, but the bottom line is that unless he does something to make life safer by reducing the number of guns in circulation, everyone is going to take notice. The public is watching.
I personally think a buy back program would work if it was undertaken seriously. I think there are many people, businesses, churches and organizations who would work together to make this happen, but the initiative has to come from the sheriff. You never know whose life will be saved by removing a gun, but you do know there will be no lives saved if you don’t remove any guns.
Sheriff Gahler, your work awaits you. I would be glad to help if you think I can.
Freestate? says
I am the public you speak of and insult as “bright lights”. We are smart enough to know what a waste of time, effort, and resources buy-back programs are. They are merely feel-good programs for those who will not do the heavy lifting of legislation that will stop the real “gun problem” of repeat offenders. Gun charges are often the first ones thrown out for an easy conviction of a lesser crime putting violent criminals back on the street. Why not push for laws such as Project Exile.
Nick Noppinger says
Christopher Boardman wont push for it because the Democrats single biggest constituency is the same group that looted in Baltimore last year. I mean we are talking about a political party that think it is a great idea to give ex-convicts the right to vote. The local Democrats are reading a book by race hustler Ta-Nehisi Coates.
Gahler 1 Boardman -100 and falling says
You funny little fool. You called the Sheriff’s bluff you say! You are simply too dumb to realize he wasn’t offering anything other than making fun of your dumb___ idea and ideology.
Support your Sheriff says
Keep trying Chrissy. You keep trying to turn the tables back on the good Sheriff. Too bad it is so difficult to do when he has shoved it so far up your ___ it will never see the light of day! But you keep trying. You are so funny!
Bon Bon says
You had 8 years of a Democratic elected Sheriff prior, 100% chance you would have not expressed the same vitriol towards the “gun buy back” that never happened years prior.
You have to be “compensated” with money in order to “save lives”? Give me a break.
If Harford County had a ” gun buy back” the overwhelming majority of people showing up wouldn’t even be from Harford County. Take a guess.
Conservative says
Excellent Point! We did Jesse Bane fail the liberals by not doing a buy back in all his years as Sheriff and where was this loudmouth demanding action from the Sheriff then? You can find Jesse Bane in the Town of Bel Air overseeing his handpicked puppet of a police chief. Why don’t you extend the same challenge to those to libs and see if they will help you out? Hope that wouldn’t weaken your position when L. (everything is free) Jesse Bane turns you down too!
Conservative says
Five hours and no response? Here, thought I would make it easier for you to check with Bane and let us know when the Town of Bel Air will be conducting their buy back.
http://www.belairmd.org/directory.aspx?EID=57
The Duke says
No money to buy guns after the new bane helicopter was purchased.
I didn do nuffin says
What’s happening is that all these old assed Democrats are angry that gold years before Alzheimer’s, et al will be spent with Republican elected people. Something they didn’t want to happen.
I think that’s where all the sudden butt hurt is coming from.
On the Mark says
If you wish to sell your unwanted guns, check out the many pawn shops in the area. Pawn shops buy guns and it doesn’t cost the taxpayers a cent.
Ilkman says
Nothing like sarcasm from an elected official to promote community and goodwill between the citizenry and the police. My money says Gahler is a Trump supporter.
Disagree, sure. Engage in a discussion. But don’t belittle the suggestion of a concerned resident. We should demand better.
Chrstopher Boardman says
Four policemen killed in the area within the last few weeks by handguns, 2 in Harford Co..one in Prince George’s Co., MD and one in Pr. William Co. VA. The sheriff in the jurisdiction with the most killed refuses to address the subject of gun violence. Draw your own conclusions. ,
Hedley Lamarr says
I thought that people who pulled the trigger were the killers, when did guns get the ability to make decisions to kill people
Shells says
What about hand grenades? They never make decisions to kill people. Or land mines. They just sit there mineding (get it?) their own business until some person decides to plant them. Or how’ ’bout tanks? Never known a tank that decides to launch a few into buildings all by itself. So, since none of these items are completely without blame, we should be allowed to own them. Any restriction is a violation of our 2nd Amendment rights. Right?
Shells says
Should have read “since ALL of these items are completely without blame”.
Broski says
Come on bro, are tanks “arms”? ‘Keep and bear arms’
I thought this was a rational debate?
By the way, I believe anyone can fill out a form 1 to the Bureau of alcohol tobacco and firearms for a ” destructive device “
Shells says
Yes, tanks are absolutely “arms”. Look it up. Search for “armament synonyms”.
Ammunition, ARMS, ordnance, weaponry, guns, material, munitions. Among others.
The right to bear arms= the right to bear armaments. A tank qualifies as an armament. Therefore, our forefathers have guaranteed my rights to own a working tank. So, I have a constitutional right to own a tank to protect my family and property, as it is inclusive in the 2nd Amendment.
Now why would you argue against that? You’re not one of those liberals who think the 2nd Amendment should be repealed, are you? I should hope not.
And besides…what’s the big deal? Tanks don’t kill people. No tank EVER killed anyone. I’ve never heard of a tank starting itself up, driving itself to someone’s house, targeting it, and firing a round into the front door, killing all the occupants, although, it sounds like the plot of a very good B movie.
What is the difference in justifying gun ownership by saying “guns don’t kill people; people kill people”, and justifying hand grenade, land mine, and tank ownership by saying “hand grenades, land mines, and tanks don’t kill people; people kill people”? I’ll tell you the difference: NONE. There is no difference. No difference whatsoever in the logic of the first statement compared to the second. If owning a gun is justified by saying “it is an inanimate object that hurts no one unless maliciously activated by a person”, then that exact argument can be made for all weapons.
Completely rational.
Broski says
You may not be able to purchase an Abraham’s, albeit if one could afford it, it would definitely be “de-mil’d”/right?
You can buy an old tracked APC (think Vietnam). Heck, you can transfer a pre-1986 machine guns, legal Federal and Maryland does not prohibit ownership of machine guns, as you also register them with the MDSP. Mount your belt fed M60 on the commander’s batch.
All legal, if you have the money.
Even us Blue Liberals know gun laws better than most conservative fudds. Dahhh, what’s up dock?
Shells says
Do you mean and “Abrams” tank? Yeah, that would be a little costly. I wouldn’t go that far. Just a smaller tank that I can launch a few rounds at any intruder that invades my property.
And this machine gun thing…you mean, I can own a machine gun, mount it, load it up with a belt full of live rounds, ready to “rock & roll” if necessary? AWESOME. I had no idea Maryland would let me do that!
Broski says
Yes, Abrams. I must aplogize, auto festure on this mobile device.
It appears you cant read either. I typed ”
Mount your belt fed M60 on the commander’s batch.” The latter corrected.to “hatch.”
Where did I mention ammo?
I’m sure you could at least be cited for loaded long arm on a public road, otherwise, unloaded, nothing I see in COMAR prohibits it just being mounted on there.
Shells says
Sure. I can’t read and you can’t write. Nice try blaming it on your “mobile device”.
Anyway…no, I didn’t see you mention ammo. Unless I read it wrong, which with my reading skills, is entirely possible.
So are you saying that having a belt loaded with ammo in the M60 is legal or not legal? Again, my reading skills are a bit iffy, so I ask for clarification.
I didn do nuffin says
There is nothing in COMAR that prohibits the “open carry” of a long arm.
The “carry laws” pertain to a handgun.
Should you open carry something like that? Probably not a good idea if people are getting scared of “military boxes” at the trash dump.
I’m not refined on Natural Resource laws, I’m sure there is a “place loaded weapon in vehicle.” I believe you also can’t have any loaded long guns in a vehicle as “regular law” is concerned.
There is no transportation restrictions other than that.
Pre86 M60 is probably $50,000 to the private collector.
Shells says
Here’s what I found:
“Possession of a machine gun for an “aggressive or offensive purpose” is prohibited. A presumption of possession for an aggressive or offensive purpose is raised by (a) a failure to register, or (b) possession by a person who has been convicted of a crime of violence or by an alien, or (c) possession elsewhere than on one’s premises owned or rented for permanent residence or business occupancy, or (d) WHEN EMPTY OR LOADED SHELLS FOR THE MACHINE GUN ARE FOUND IN THE IMMEDIATE VICINITY THEREOF.”
Can you believe this? Why should we not be allowed to own fully loaded machine guns? After all, fully loaded machine guns don’t kill people! In fact, they don’t even hurt people! It’s the people who pull the trigger that are at fault, not the gun! This is a definite violation of our 2nd Amendment rights. If we can own handguns because they don’t kill people, then we should be allowed to own any inanimate object that doesn’t kill people. Handguns, machine guns, grenades, land mines, rocket launchers, bazookas, tanks, (and of course, anti-tank weapons, in case that crazy neighbor down the street also gets himself a tank. Also, canisters and/or grenades of chemical weapons! We should be allowed to own these because they don’t kill or hurt anybody, just like guns don’t.
I didn do nuffin says
§ 4-405. Use of machine gun for aggressive purpose.
(a) Presumption of offensive or aggressive purpose.- Possession or use of a machine gun is presumed to be for an offensive or aggressive purpose when:
(1) the machine gun:
(i) is on premises not owned or rented for bona fide permanent residence or business occupancy by the person in whose possession the machine gun is found;
(ii) is in the possession of, or used by, an unnaturalized foreign-born person or a person who has been convicted of a crime of violence in any state or federal court of the United States; or
(iii) is not registered as required under § 4-403 of this subtitle; or
(2) empty or loaded shells that have been used or are susceptible of being used in the machine gun are found in the immediate vicinity of the machine gun.
(b) Prohibited.- A person may not possess or use a machine gun for an offensive or aggressive purpose.
(c) Penalty.- A person who violates this section is guilty of a misdemeanor and on conviction is subject to imprisonment not exceeding 10 years.
(d) Statute of limitations and in banc review.- A person who violates this section is subject to § 5-106(b) of the Courts Article.
Inquiring minds says
Hundreds if not thousands of people killed by Muslims In the last month around the world Chris. What do you think? Should we ban all Muslims? Just trying to follow your logic. Anxiously awaiting your liberal minded response.
Inquiring minds says
31 people including children killed by explosive devices in Brussels by Muslims this morning Chris. We got to get busy and start banning all Muslims. Just going along with your thought process.