Conowingo Dam Report Shows Time is Now for Collaboration, Innovation on Bay Cleanup

From the Maryland Department of Natural Resources:
A newly finalized report on the Conowingo Dam underscores the urgency of finding innovative multi-state solutions to reduce the water pollution that threatens the Chesapeake Bay. The Lower Susquehanna River Watershed Assessment Study – conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the state of Maryland – confirms that the Conowingo Dam reservoir and two dam reservoirs further upstream have essentially reached their capacity and are no longer capable of trapping sediment and associated nutrients over the long term.
The assessment also found that the sediment and nutrients swept over the dams during large storm events are among the pollution sources that should be addressed to protect water quality and aquatic life in the Chesapeake Bay. Another major finding is that nutrients that enter the river upstream of the dams – from Pennsylvania and New York – and attach to sediment particles before flowing downstream into the bay have a larger impact on water quality than sediment itself.
“Maryland stands ready to work in collaboration with our upstream neighbors and federal partners to fix the shared sediments and associated nutrients problem,” Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles said. “We must all embrace innovative and cost-effective solutions to ensure the cleanup of the Chesapeake Bay and reduce the Conowingo’s impact on meeting our water quality standards in all bay segments.”
Modeling analysis shows that while sediments generally settle out of the water column within days or weeks, nutrients attached to the sediment can fuel algal growth and contribute to lower dissolved oxygen levels affecting water quality and underwater ecosystems. As a result, even with full implementation of Maryland’s federally-required bay cleanup plan, it will not be enough to achieve water quality standards in the three upper and mid-bay segments without strong actions from upstream states between 2017 and 2025.
The Environmental Protection Agency has established water pollution limits, the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load, which must be met by 2025 by Maryland and other bay watershed states. The EPA has said it would consider increasing its expectations for states’ progress in bay cleanup efforts if monitoring indicates that the Conowingo Dam’s capacity to trap sediment is reduced, as the newly finalized study shows. Maryland expects that the EPA will give new consideration to these findings since it was previously assumed that the Conowingo Dam would not lose its capacity for 15 to 30 years.
“We are grateful for the hard work and energy put into this report, but, action cannot end here,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “Maryland has worked hard to meet our Chesapeake Bay goals so it is critical that we acknowledge that the sediment and nutrients coming from these dams greatly impact our state’s waters. They may even prevent us from meeting our Chesapeake Bay goals. We are therefore committed to working hand in hand with our state and federal partners and Exelon to resolve this issue.”
The assessment also recommends that the state and partners carry out more Lower Susquehanna River monitoring and modeling to better measure medium to high flow event impacts on the bay. It also suggests that these results be used to inform the midpoint assessment. In an effort to be proactive, Maryland agencies, federal partners and Exelon heeded these suggestions from the early assessment and initiated a Lower Susquehanna River enhanced monitoring and modeling effort in 2015.
Maryland has been a leader in promoting viable management solutions like increased nutrient and sediment reduction practices, land conservation, dredging and beneficial reuse of dredged material, public-private partnerships, and market-based interstate water quality trading.
Comments
Wake Up says
The bay is a polluted mess. God help anyone that eats anything that came out of it. 12 Million gallons of poop just entered the bay a few weeks ago and dredging behind the dam does virtually nothing to clean the water.
DO you really want to clean up the bay? Put a sign in every restaurant and seafood counter along with one on every bridge and launch ramp about just how unsafe the water and the seafood is and I guarantee the bay will be crystal clear in under 5 years.
Until then enjoy the food that caused your cancer.
Scum says
Not to mention dredging will stir up and release all the contaminants that are trapped in the sediment.
Jamal says
That’s interesting commentary. Ignorance is bliss.
Meanwhile the food you are eating is coming from an unknown source, possible 100 times worse than any middle aged white male conspiracy theory that involves the Chesapeake Bay.
It’s nice to troll the internet, but if you live in a 20 year old or newer home around here chances are some ‘good ole’boys’ back in the day were dumping oil and burying refrigerators and car parts where your house was built.
Enjoy.
Forever Amber says
Speaking of dredging, isn’t it possible that some privately owned company could dredge the sentiments and process them to removes contaminates and sell them a fertilizer?
Remember that it was the Nile’s yearly flood that kept Egypt going for thousands of years. Since the Aswan High Dam was built the sediments that would have gone downstream and fertilized the river banks are now collecting behind the dam and the lake upstream of the dam is almost completely full of years of sediment.
Maybe I am simple minded but it seems that this silt could be minded and sold as fertilizer or fill dirt or something where it is needed.
Bob says
So if the dam wasn’t there then what would you all blame for the sediment? The dam isn’t creating it. Also, the conowingo dam is the last place for this to build up but the others above it, that are in other states, don’t seem to get any blame whatsoever. The river is hundreds of miles long so why does just this one dam (and Maryland) get all the blame?
Scum says
Not “blaming” anyone for the sediment. It is there. If the dam were not there, then the sediment would make it into the bay; however, it would have been spread over time. The runoff from the Susquehanna Watershed carries the sediment to the river. It is then transported down stream, and is trapped by the dam. Very simple concept.
Now, in that sediment load behind the dam, there are contaminants that are essentially “locked up.” Disturbing the sediment (i.e., dredging) will result in releasing contaminants that have been accumulating for 85+ years. Think of a sustained release over time versus a massive release in a very short period of time. It would be an ecological “overdose.”
none says
We need Zebra Mussels to clean the bay.