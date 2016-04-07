20-Yr-Old Forest Hill Man Killed in Collision with School Bus on Route 1 Bypass

From Maryland State Police:

On April 7, 2016 at approximately 11:19 AM, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision on the Route 1 Bypass at the Winters Run Bridge, Bel Air, Maryland. During the time of the collision a heavy rainstorm was passing through the area.

Upon arrival, first responders found a severely damaged Infinity passenger car in the south bound lane and a school bus just south of the Infinity on the shoulder. The driver of the Infinity was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel. He was identified as Brandon Tolson, 20, of Forest Hill, MD. The driver of the school bus, Carlito Pascual, 58 of Joppa, MD, was transported to Bay View by ambulance for his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the Infinity was travelling north on the Rt. 1 bypass prior to the Winters Run Bridge. As the vehicle entered a curve it spun out of control and into the path of the school bus when the two vehicles collided.