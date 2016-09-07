Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department Awarded $95,239 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Grant

From From the office of U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Barbara A. Mikulski and Ben Cardin (both D-Md.) today announced that the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department in Baltimore County has been awarded $95,239 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. As Vice Chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Mikulski fights each year to increase federal funding for the fire grants program. Senator Cardin is a member of the Senate Finance Health Care Subcommittee.

“I know how important this funding is to Maryland communities – often it’s the difference between life and death. First responders protect our homes and communities, and the federal government has a responsibility to protect them by providing them with the tools they need to do their jobs safer and smarter,” Senator Mikulski said. “Every day when our first responders report for duty, they don’t know what they will face. That’s why I fight every year for the equipment, training and staffing our protectors and communities deserve.”

“This grant will keep safe those who keep us safe by making it possible to install an automatic fire suppression sprinkler system in a soon-to-be-built new firehouse,” said Senator Cardin. “Investing in our first responders is one of the best ways to keep our communities safe, and I’ll keep working to ensure those federal investments continue to be strengthened.”

The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department will use this federal funding to install an automatic sprinkler fire suppression system in their new fire station which is due to break ground next spring. For more information, contact Mike Berna at 410-887-5773.

The AFG Program of the DHS, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is an important component of the larger, coordinated effort to strengthen the Nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards. Since 2001, the AFG has provided approximately $6.4 billion in grants to first-responder organizations to obtain much-needed emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles, and training. Over the course of 2016, the AFG will award $304.5 million to first-responder organizations that need support to improve their capability to respond to fires and emergencies of all types.

Since 2001, Baltimore County Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) units have received more than $16.4 million from the AFG. Statewide, Maryland has received $196 million since 2001 through the AFG.