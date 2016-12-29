Rep. Harris: “President Obama Should Stop Undermining our Best Ally and Allow President-Elect Trump to Fix 8 Yrs of Disastrous Foreign Policy”

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris released the following statement in response to the United Nations Security Council’s Anti-Israel resolution:

“Senators Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz have called for the U.S. to end its financial support for the U.N. until the Security Council abrogates Resolution 2334. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I stand with Senators Graham and Cruz in supporting de-funding the U.N. until the resolution is rescinded.

“The U.N. Resolution is a tool used to legitimize Palestinian claims against Israel. It serves to criminalize Israel and its people and to undermine Israel’s right to exist.

“It is shameful that President Obama failed to oppose this resolution, and it appears the Administration may have even helped orchestrate the effort. With just days left in office, President Obama should stop undermining our best ally and allow President-elect Trump to fix eight years of disastrous foreign policy. The Middle East will be more peaceful when Israel’s right to exist is unchallenged.”