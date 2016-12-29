Rep. Harris: “President Obama Should Stop Undermining our Best Ally and Allow President-Elect Trump to Fix 8 Yrs of Disastrous Foreign Policy”

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:
WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris released the following statement in response to the United Nations Security Council’s Anti-Israel resolution:
“Senators Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz have called for the U.S. to end its financial support for the U.N. until the Security Council abrogates Resolution 2334. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I stand with Senators Graham and Cruz in supporting de-funding the U.N. until the resolution is rescinded.
“The U.N. Resolution is a tool used to legitimize Palestinian claims against Israel. It serves to criminalize Israel and its people and to undermine Israel’s right to exist.
“It is shameful that President Obama failed to oppose this resolution, and it appears the Administration may have even helped orchestrate the effort. With just days left in office, President Obama should stop undermining our best ally and allow President-elect Trump to fix eight years of disastrous foreign policy. The Middle East will be more peaceful when Israel’s right to exist is unchallenged.”
Comments
#tinyhands says
You have got to be kidding me. Donald Trump is the worst thing that has ever happened to this country, and he will surely bring this country to war. He represents the darkest parts of America – racism, sexism, misogyny, intolerance, hatred. He encourages violence and his understanding of world events is nonexistent. He cannot even answer simple questions in a press conference. He is the exact opposite of everything that Obama was and is. Obama led this country with strength and grace, and this country is in much better shape than before he took office. Andy Harris, you are an embarrassment to this county, this state, and this country. You may continue kissing Donald Trump’s ass, if you’d like, and we will all continue to watch on, in disbelief. Two peas in a pod. smh.
A D Plorable says
Andy Harris is a disgrace!
Rand McNally says
Please Andy, just STFU…