Armed Virgina Teen Who Made Threats Apprehended After Vehicle Pursuit In Bel AiR

From Maryland State Police:

Troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack have apprehended a 19-year-old from Virginia after a vehicle pursuit in Harford County this morning. The teen, who is not being identified because he has not been charged with a criminal offense, is currently being held at Harford Memorial Hospital pending an emergency evaluation.

At 8:00 a.m. today, the Maryland State Police received a lookout for a person driving a 1998 Toyota with Virginia registration, who suffered from several psychological disorders. The person was described as being armed and dangerous and in possession of a knife and firearm.

At the same time, the duty officer at the Rockville Barrack received a call from the teen’s mother who said her son was in the Baltimore area and had said he was on his way to New York to kill someone, along with other irrational statements. The duty officer at the Rockville Barrack made contact with the duty officer at the JFK Highway Barrack. Troopers coordinated efforts between barracks and with the mother to locate her son.

At about 8:10 a.m., troopers patrolling I-95 observed the vehicle traveling northbound on I-95 in the area of the 74 mile marker. Troopers activated their emergency equipment at which time the vehicle pulled to the shoulder. However, as troopers began their approach, the vehicle sped off. Troopers pursued the vehicle northbound on I-95 to exit 77, where the driver exited onto northbound Rt. 24. Troopers continued to pursue the vehicle for about six miles into the town of Bel Air, where the vehicle ultimately became disabled. Once the vehicle came to a stop, troopers were able to apprehend the man without further incident. A search of the vehicle revealed a knife, Taser, shotgun, and ammunition.

Due to the information received and statements made by the man, he was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital, where troopers completed an emergency petition to have him mentally evaluated. At this time there is no specific threat and no indication he harmed anyone.

The investigation is continuing.