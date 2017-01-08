Burbey: “We Must Stop the Flight of Underpaid and Over-Worked Teachers from Our Schools”

From Ryan Burbey, President, Harford County Education Association:

On October 27th the HCEA Representative Assembly voted unanimously to present a specific list of budgetary recommendations to Superintendent Canavan. On November 21st, HCEA sent these recommendations to both Superintendent Canavan and all the members of the Harford County Board of Education. You can read the HCEA Budget Recommendations Letter here. After reviewing the Superintendent’s Proposed Budget, it is disappointing to see that these recommendations, which were crafted by teachers, were not given serious consideration.

We are hopeful that the Harford County Board of Education will act on these recommendations before submitting a budget to Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. We need community members to attend and speak on behalf of our teachers and students. Cutting valuable programs like swimming and Harford Glen is unacceptable.

It is important that the impending cuts come first from the administrative bureaucracy before teaching positions and programs are cut. HCEA has consistently advocated for the elimination of the instructional facilitator position and the reduction of central office administration. Community members must come forward to voice your support for cutting positions outside the classroom before cutting teaching positions and valuable programs. It is also important that the Harford County Board of Education hear voices speaking in favor of fully funding the 2 step and 2% pay plan for teachers both this year and next year. We must stop the flight of underpaid and over-worked teachers from our schools. If we do not return a sense of security, confidence and hope to our educators, we will continue to lose successful, experienced teachers to other counties. Amid a national teacher shortage, HCPS cannot afford to continue to lose 300 teachers each year.

Our teachers and students need you to speak out to make sure that the Harford County Board of Education creates a sustainable budget, which will provide funding for teachers’ salaries, favorable working conditions for teachers and productive learning conditions for students. Great public schools are the foundation of every successful community. Harford County Public Schools can be great again. We need you to Do Your Part by speaking out for our teachers and our students.

Make your voice heard.

Ryan Burbey

President-HCEA