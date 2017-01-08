Burbey: “We Must Stop the Flight of Underpaid and Over-Worked Teachers from Our Schools”

From Ryan Burbey, President, Harford County Education Association:
On October 27th the HCEA Representative Assembly voted unanimously to present a specific list of budgetary recommendations to Superintendent Canavan. On November 21st, HCEA sent these recommendations to both Superintendent Canavan and all the members of the Harford County Board of Education. You can read the HCEA Budget Recommendations Letter here. After reviewing the Superintendent’s Proposed Budget, it is disappointing to see that these recommendations, which were crafted by teachers, were not given serious consideration.
We are hopeful that the Harford County Board of Education will act on these recommendations before submitting a budget to Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. We need community members to attend and speak on behalf of our teachers and students. Cutting valuable programs like swimming and Harford Glen is unacceptable.
It is important that the impending cuts come first from the administrative bureaucracy before teaching positions and programs are cut. HCEA has consistently advocated for the elimination of the instructional facilitator position and the reduction of central office administration. Community members must come forward to voice your support for cutting positions outside the classroom before cutting teaching positions and valuable programs. It is also important that the Harford County Board of Education hear voices speaking in favor of fully funding the 2 step and 2% pay plan for teachers both this year and next year. We must stop the flight of underpaid and over-worked teachers from our schools. If we do not return a sense of security, confidence and hope to our educators, we will continue to lose successful, experienced teachers to other counties. Amid a national teacher shortage, HCPS cannot afford to continue to lose 300 teachers each year.
Our teachers and students need you to speak out to make sure that the Harford County Board of Education creates a sustainable budget, which will provide funding for teachers’ salaries, favorable working conditions for teachers and productive learning conditions for students. Great public schools are the foundation of every successful community. Harford County Public Schools can be great again. We need you to Do Your Part by speaking out for our teachers and our students.
Make your voice heard.
Ryan Burbey
President-HCEA
Comments
small business association member says
I haven’t often agreed with you in the past, but things have really gotten out of control with the continuing erosion of quality in our school system. This county used to be proud of it’s school system. I know many people in the county who are embarrassed by the ongoing issues. We need to turn this around. I realize the previous county executive had a hand in the downward slide, but he is history as is the former governor. With a Harford County friendly governor and a supportive county executive, turning this system around should be already well underway. Why are we still going backwards? It’s time for all Harford County citizens to work together to right this ship and make Harford County proud again. I for one am willing to put aside past disagreements to get this done. I will be contacting my elected representatives and clearly vocalize my displeasure and urge cooperation to fix this now. It’s good for my business, and it’s good for Harford County
Ryan Burbey says
Please come out to the Harford County Board of Education Budget Meetings.
pissed of groundsman says
Ryan,
When I was recruited almost ten years ago, I left the private sector in hopes of a better career. At that time I took almost a 20 thousand dollar a year pay cut to help the students of harford county. Myself just like many others just can not live off of the poverty levels that the school system is paying. I have seen with my own eyes the total lack of accountability the fraud, waste and abuse of taxpayers dollars. The system has people in positions where they do absolutely nothing.
I Care about HC Schools says
In regards to IF’s, there will be an attempt to make them 10-month administrators. That won’t be much of a savings. In addition, have you noticed when cuts are made, positions are added. They call that budget neutral. It’s time to cut. in some supervisors’ offices, there is not consistency for staffing. Someone needs to point out all the people in some offices.
I agree there needs to be a plan to make all programs at all schools consistent. 2 world languages at one school should be the target. Develop a timeline so all students at all schools have the same opportunities.
Finally pay all staff a competitive salary, and make people feel as if you care about them by developing a positive workplace. If individual principals treated their staff the way that central office treat everyone, Harford County would be in worse shape than it is.