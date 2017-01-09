Harford County Board of Education and 3 Employee Unions Jointly Announce New Agreements

From Harford County Public Schools:

The Board of Education and HCEA Reach Agreement

On December 15, 2016, at the conclusion of daylong negotiations, the Board of Education of Harford County (the Board) and the Harford County Education Association (HCEA) reached a tentative agreement on behalf of the approximately 3,000 certificated instructional employees exclusively represented by HCEA. The Board and HCEA have tentatively agreed to contract language items including additional planning time, changes in the Sick Leave Bank procedures, changes in vacancy postings, and changes reflected in impasse procedures to follow the current law. Upon ratification by HCEA membership, the tentative agreement with HCEA is scheduled for ratification by the Board at a later date.

The negotiations held were for the second year of the three-year agreement which allowed for re-openers for a limited number of language items. The current contract expires June 30, 2019.

The Board of Education and HCESC Reach Agreement

On December 21, 2016, the Board and the Harford County Education Services Council (HCESC) reached a tentative agreement on behalf of the approximately 900 employees HCESC represents. The Board and HCESC have tentatively agreed to contract language items including sick leave procedures and expansion of bargaining unit membership. Upon ratification by HCESC membership, the tentative agreement with HCESC is scheduled for ratification by the Board at a later date.

The negotiations held were for the third year of the three-year agreement which allowed for reopeners for a limited numbers of language items. The current contract expires June 30, 2018.

The Board of Education and AFSCME Reach Agreement

On January 4, 2017, the Board and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) reached a tentative agreement on behalf of the approximately 900 employees AFSCME represents. The Board and AFSCME tentatively agreed to language items which will change the voluntary transfer process and out of title (e.g. “acting” positions) work criteria. Upon ratification by AFSCME membership, the tentative agreement with AFSCME is scheduled for ratification by the Board at a later date.

These negotiations were for the third year of a five-year agreement which allowed re-openers for a limited number of language items. The current contract expires June 30, 2020.

Note: Salary Agreements for 2017-2018

The current agreements between the Board and all five employee units include a 2% COLA applied to all salary schedules and two steps for eligible employees. The salary adjustments are contingent upon necessary fiscal support from the funding authorities, as stated in the agreements.