Nominations Sought for 2017 Historic Preservation Awards; Deadline Extended to Jan. 20

From Harford County government:

Nominations are now open for the 2017 Historic Preservation Awards recognizing outstanding achievements in historic preservation within Harford County. Awards to individuals and organizations will be presented in May by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission and the county Department of Planning & Zoning in honor of National Historic Preservation Month. The deadline for nominations has been extended to Friday, January 20, 2017.

Nominations and awards may be made in these three categories: Preservation Project Award, Preservationist Honor Award, and Special Preservation Award. The Commission is particularly interested in projects that enhance citizens’ understanding of the county’s history, projects that protect and preserve the county’s significant historical structures, and individuals whose work and vision have preserved the richness of the county’s heritage.

Nomination forms can be found on the county website via the Department of Planning & Zoning web page or directly at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2125/2017-Historic-Preservation-Awards. Nominations can also be mailed to the Department of Planning & Zoning c/o Lori Pietrowski at 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air, MD 21014 or emailed to lapietrowski@harfordcountymd.gov.

The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission is a seven-member board appointed by the county executive to work closely with the Department of Planning and Zoning and advocate for the preservation of the county’s historic and cultural resources. Commissioners meet monthly and are responsible for recommending properties to the County Historic Landmarks list, assisting property owners on the physical and financial aspects of preservation, and cultivating community support for the preservation and promotion of the county’s historic and cultural heritage. For more information, please contact Jenny King, deputy director of Planning and Zoning at 410-638-3103.