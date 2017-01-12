Barn Burns on Emily Bayless Graham Park Property in Abingdon

A group of local children playing in the woods on Thursday afternoon discovered a barn fire on the Emily Bayless Graham Park in Abingdon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Wheel Road West, between Wheel Road and Holly Wreath Drive, in Abingdon for a reported fire in a vacant barn on county-owned property. The vacant barn fire is one of three structures on the property, which is owned by Harford County Parks and Recreation and is slated for a future park area.

Local juveniles were playing paintball in the woods when they observed smoke and later discovered the fire on the exterior structure of the barn. Heavy timber construction and the quick response of Harford County firefighters containing the fire contributed to only minor damage to the barn. A half-dozen firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and had the single-alarm fire under control within 5 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $1,000 in damage to the structure. There were no injuries reported.

The preliminary cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.