Aldi Supermarket, Gourmet Pet Food, Expanded Baby Store Coming to Bel Air Plaza

From Hill Management Services, Inc.:

The opening of ALDI Supermarket in the former Mars Supermarket space, the signing of gourmet pet food store Jen-Nic Pet Foods, Inc. to a new lease, and the expansion of Kid 2 Kid are among the leasing highlights at Bel Air Plaza, a 160,000 square foot retail shopping center located at the intersection of MD Route 24 and US Route 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Harford County. Anchored by Ross Dress For Less and Bed Bath & Beyond, and featuring approximately 30 tenants, the center is owned and managed by Hill Management Services. The center, located at 563 Baltimore Pike, is located adjacent to Hill Management’s Bel Air Crossing that is anchored by Target.

ALDI Supermarket is expected to open on January 19 in approximately 20,000 square feet of space that was partially occupied by Mars Supermarket, which vacated in 2015. This represents the third location in Harford County for the German-based company, which operates two locations on US Route 40. The store offers a full range of food products including fresh meat and produce, bread, daily and household items with more than 90 percent of groceries produced under the ALDI exclusive brands.

Jen-Nic Pet Foods, an independent pet food store locally-owned by Michael Downey has leased 2700 square feet of space in the shopping center. The store is “geared to owners that desire to implement a human grade and organically-produced diet to their dogs and cats,” according to Downey. “These products are gourmet-style, and match our philosophy that encourages owners to know what their pets are eating. We believe there is a strong niche in the market for our specialty shop,” Downey explained. Named after his daughters, Jennifer and Nicole, Downey chose Bel Air Plaza based on the strong anchors presence, the wide parking spaces and the easy access and ingress from two major roadways. Ashley Zito of Hill Management Services represented the landlord and the tenant in this transaction.

Kid 2 Kid, a local shop specializing in baby products and clothing, baby toys, Girl Scout supplies and maternity apparel among others, is expanding within Bel Air Plaza. Jeff Bach of CBRE represented the tenant and Ashley Zito of Hill Management Services represented the landlord in this transaction.

“MD Route 24 continues to flourish as the most significant retail corridor servicing residents and businesses in Bel Air and throughout Harford County, and these new additions to Bel Air Plaza generates compelling new shopping opportunities for multiple audiences during the day and evening,” explained Danielle Beyrodt, Vice President of Hill Management Services. “Each of these new tenants represent destination retailers, which will generate unique visitor traffic to the center. Their presence will benefit the entire tenant mix.”

