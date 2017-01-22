United Way of Central Maryland to Host Harford County’s Second Annual Project Homeless Connect

From United Way of Central Maryland:

United Way’s recently released ALICE® Report found that 34 percent of households in Harford County either live in poverty, or qualify at or below the ALICE threshold — ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed and classifies households that don’t earn enough to afford basic needs like food, housing, and childcare. ALICE represents a growing number of individuals and families who are working — but who live paycheck to paycheck, most often with nothing left over for an unexpected emergency such as an illness, car repair or job loss that could cause them to lose their home.

United Way of Central Maryland is bringing together more than 50 service providers and 200 volunteers to aid those experiencing or on the brink of homelessness in Harford County at its second annual Project Homeless Connect on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 9 AM to 3:30 PM at The EPICENTER at Edgewood, 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood, MD 21040. Last year’s event served 400 area families and individuals facing homelessness.

At Project Homeless Connect, volunteers will be matched one-on-one with a homeless adult or family to guide them to the services they need the most. In addition to a dental clinic, more than 50 services will be available at the event, ranging from an expungement clinic and eyeglass medical screenings and fittings, housing information and employment programs to haircuts, legal services, identification cards and more.

United Way’s Project Homeless Connect events are a national best practice replicated in over 300 cities.