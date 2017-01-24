Harford County’s Tourism-Related Funding Program Accepting Applications for FY 2018

From Harford County government:

Harford County’s tourism-related competitive funding program is now accepting applications from eligible nonprofit organizations seeking support in the 2018 fiscal year. The funding program aids cultural, historical, museum, eco-tourism and sports-tourism activities, with revenue generated by the county’s hotel lodging fee. Funding application workshops are planned for February 22 and March 6. The application submission deadline is April 14, 2017.

In addition to improving the quality of life in Harford County, the funded activities draw visitors to the county, boosting local businesses and potentially increasing the overnight stays that fund the program. Last year $1.5 million in tourism-related funds were awarded to 31 nonprofits across Harford County. One such recipient was the Aberdeen Proving Ground Centennial Celebration Association (ACCA).

“The funds we received provided seed money to support a comprehensive outreach and fundraising program for APG’s 100th anniversary,” said ACCA President Barney Michel. “The funding also helped establish a broad coalition of over 30 community partners who are all working together to create a great centennial observance, and also to lay the groundwork for a permanent APG Technology, Heritage and Education Center that will continue to draw visitors into our community for years to come.”

All applicants for fiscal year 2018 funding are encouraged to attend one of the following two application workshops: Wednesday, February 22, at 12:00 p.m. in the County Council Chambers at 212 S. Bond Street in Bel Air; and Monday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. at Harford County’s Economic Development Office, 2021 Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace. Applicants should review the application form, available on the county website, prior to their workshop.

Funding awards are for operating programmatic initiatives only, for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2017 and ends on June 30, 2018. Eligibility is limited to 501(c)3 and 501(c)6 organizations whose programs or operations assist in the promotion of Harford County as a premier tourism destination and attract visitors from outside the county’s borders.

Harford County’s annual tourism-related award program is funded by revenue generated from the hotel lodging fee initiated by County Executive Barry Glassman and first implemented in March 2015. The program is administered by the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board’s Tourism Activity Review Committee (TARC), which reviews applications and makes award recommendations to County Executive Glassman.

Applications can be found online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/oed by clicking on “Tourism Funding Application”; paper copies will also be available at branches of Harford County Public Library. For more information or to sign up for one of the workshops, please contact Eva Hanley at 410-638-3059 or at ehanley@harfordcountymd.gov.