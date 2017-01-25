Bel Air Independence Day Committee Seeks Miss Bel Air 2017

From the Bel Air Independence Day Committee:

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the non-profit all-volunteer group that produces the parade, fireworks and all other events in the Town of Bel Air each July 4th, announces that it is seeking to crown a Miss Bel Air Independence Day for 2017!

The title holder, the 7th consecutive, familiarly known as “Miss Bel Air,” will serve as hostess and participant in one of the region’s largest 4th of July celebrations, taking place from dawn to night on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, and will also help promote the event in the weeks leading up to the event.

Events on Independence Day include the flag-raising at 6:45 am in front of Bel Air High School, the traditional Pancake Breakfast, the various family-friendly functions during the day, including the traditional competitive events, Uncle Sam Says, and the Watermelon Eating Contest! Finally, Miss Bel Air 2017 will lead the parade down Main Street in Bel Air at 6 pm.

Miss Bel Air, representing Bel Air and the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, will compete for the title of Miss Maryland in late June 2017, a part of the Miss America Pageant process.

To qualify for the position of Miss Bel Air Independence Day, an applicant must:

• Be a female at least 17 years old as of January 1, 2017, but no older than 24 by December 31, 2017.

• Be single and never have been married.

• Live, work full time, or attend school full time in Maryland. Residence in Bel Air, Maryland, is preferred but not mandatory.

• Be at least a high school senior as of the 2016-2017 academic year.

• Be a U.S. Citizen

• Meet character criteria as set forth by the Miss America Organization (q.v.).

• Should you be named Miss Bel Air Independence Day, be available to speak on behalf of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee to organizations such as the Harford County Council and the Town of Bel Air Commissioners.

• Should you be named Miss Bel Air Independence Day, agree to commit the entire day of July 4, 2017, in Bel Air, Maryland, to carrying out the duties of the position.

• Should you be named Miss Bel Air Independence Day, agree to raise $250.00 for the Miss America National Platform: Children’s Miracle Network.

• Should you be named Miss Bel Air Independence Day, agree to attend the Miss Maryland Pageant mandatory orientation meeting, and compete for the title of Miss Maryland 2017 in Hagerstown, Maryland.

• Agree to meet the time commitment and responsibilities as set forth by the Miss Maryland program, should you win the title of Miss Maryland.

The position of Miss Bel Air is chosen via interview. The deadline for communicating interest to the Committee via e-mail at michaelblum@martinoblum.com is March 1, 2017; the deadline for submitting a resume to the committee via e-mail is March 15, 2017. Applicants may visit the committee’s website at www.belairjuly4.org for more information.

All communications will be via e-mail; please do not use social media, text message, or any other electronic communications. The committee will place updates on our Facebook page for general interest. If you have any question about the process, please inquire via e-mail at michaelblum@martinoblum.com or call 410-879-4245.

Interviews will be held in late March, with the goal of choosing Miss Bel Air 2017 by April 3, 2017.