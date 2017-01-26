Edgewood Man Arrested in Connection with Several Theft from Vehicle Cases

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Edgewood man Wednesday after discovering him rummaging through unlocked vehicles in the Bel Air area.

On January 25, 2017, at approximately 12:02 am., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct responded to the 1300 block of Tollgate Road for the report of a suspicious male going through vehicles in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located and attempted to make contact with the individual, who immediately fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, deputies were able to detain the subject, who was later identified as Christopher Allen Timmons, 39, of Edgewood.

Deputies made contact with the owner of the vehicle Timmons was seen going through, and she confirmed items had been stolen from her vehicle.

While deputies were on scene, additional deputies were dispatched to a nearby location for the report of a suspicious person looking in cars, and attempting to gain entry. Deputies did not locate the individual in the area. Through investigation it was determined Timmons matched that suspect’s description as well.

While in the area, deputies canvassed the neighborhood and discovered several unlocked vehicles. Deputies immediately made contact with vehicle owners. They determined nothing was stolen from the additional vehicles, and residents were reminded to lock their cars.

As a result of the information gathered at the scene, deputies obtained a search warrant for Timmons’ residence. While at that location, deputies recovered evidence linking Timmons to several more thefts from vehicles from across Harford County. Deputies also seized a shotgun, which Timmons was prohibited from possessing due to a previous felony conviction.

Timmons was charged with rogue and vagabond, theft, illegally possessing a firearm, and illegally possessing ammunition. Pending the outcome of investigation into items recovered from his residence, Timmons may be facing several additional charges. He was subsequently transported to the Harford County Detention Center and released on $7,500 bail.