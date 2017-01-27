Bel Air Coffee Talk Jan. 27: Fallen Deputies Memorial Service; Winter Walk at Liriodendron

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette:

NEWS

A SPECIAL REMEMBERANCE

MAKE A FAMILY MEMORY THIS PRESIDENT’S DAY

FEB 7 Hays Heighe House at HCC Exhibits of how APG has contributed to the mighty National Defense as well as Harford County during the past 100 years. This exhibit offers a scholarly and humanistic exploration of how APG’s presence has shaped the lives, histories, economy and culture of Harford County. Exhibit opens at 1 PM closes at 7 PM each day.

FEB 8 PHOTO EXHIBIT BY IRNA JAY featuring the folks at Harford’s Senior Daycare at HCC. This compelling black and white series reveals the eyes of laughter, the expressive lines of decades of toil and time. At the LIRIODENDRON GALLERY 502 W Gordon Street Bel Air. Gallery is open Wednesdays and Sundays (Feb 8 thru 19th) at 1 PM Free Admission.

FEB 10 MEMORIAL TO OUR FALLEN DEPUTIES: Join your neighbors in this special Memorial service at St. Mary’s Church beginning at 1 PM. All are welcome as Fr Thomas Allen opens the doors of this Historic Church which was less than a mile from the tragedy. Service begins at 1 PM with a time of fellowship in the Parish Hall after the service. ( Emmorton Rd Rt. 924 and St Mary’s Church road)

FEB 20 (PRESIDENTS DAY) TAKE A WINTER WALK IN THE WOODS with your family at the LIRIODENDRON MANSION. Imagine the Kelly Kids (all 9) romping thru the woods. Naturalist Frank Marsden from Eden Mill will lead the walk along the Ma and Pa Trail. A great family outing beginning at 10 AM in the lower parking lot off West Broadway Extended. The walk (about a mile and a half) will end back at the Liriodendron with hot chocolate for all. Young people will be given seeds and corn to feed the birds and other critters. Parking in the lower lot please. No charge for this family fun event at the Liriodendron. ( Lirio–den-dron)

FEB 22 A PAINT IN.. The Three “J’s” from Bel Air (John, John and Justin) will be actually creating “ART” inside the Liriodendron Mansion. Young Artists are welcome to watch closely as these three accomplished artist create on canvas impressions from their minds eye. Gallery opens at 1 pm and is open till 7PM. 502 W Gordon Street Bel Air