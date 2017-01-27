Million-Dollar Marijuana Distribution Organization Dismantled in Joppa

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

In late 2016, the Harford County Task Force initiated an investigation stemming from a tip that Harold Junior Morris III, 28, of the 2000 block of Mountain Road, Joppa, Maryland was distributing large amounts of high grade marijuana in and around Harford County.

After several weeks of surveillance, the Task Force, with the assistance of Baltimore County Narcotics Detectives and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed state court ordered search and seizure warrants at a storage facility in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway in Joppa, Morris’ residence on Mountain Road, and his bank accounts. The search warrants were executed over the first two weeks of the New Year and the following evidentiary items were seized:

– 249 pounds of various strains of high grade marijuana with an approximate street value of over $1.1 million dollars (storage facility)

– Approximately $185,000 in cash (residence and bank accounts)

– Multiple digital scales (residence and storage facility)

– One money counter (storage facility)

– One heat sealer (storage facility)

– 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 *(residence in Baltimore County, MD)

– 2011 Jaguar XF sedan (residence)

– 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV (storage facility)

– 2014 BMW motorcycle (residence)

– Flat screen televisions, high value women’s jewelry and handbags (residence)

– Two Honda personal watercraft and trailer (residence)

– Two large four-wheel ATVs (residence)

– One off-road motorcycle/dirt bike (residence)

Morris, along with his live-in girlfriend, Sherrie Lyn Miller, 26, was arrested during the course of the search warrant executed at Morris’ residence. Both were transported to the Harford County Detention Center where they were charged with possession with intent to distribute large amount of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession not marijuana (mushrooms). Both were released on $50,000 bond and are awaiting trial.

The Task Force believes Morris and Miller were obtaining their marijuana via source suppliers in California then selling it in and around Harford County. The storage facility was utilized to receive, store and package the marijuana prior to distribution. “This is a significant seizure of marijuana that will no longer make it to the streets of Harford County and into the hands of the most vulnerable of our citizens, our youth,” said Captain Lee Dunbar, Commander of the Task Force.

“We know through the vast amount of data we collect on our heroin overdose investigations, almost 80% of our heroin overdose victims advised they started using marijuana at an early age, most between the ages of 12-15, and believed it was a gateway drug. Marijuana is a dangerous drug, not just a harmless or victimless recreational drug.”

The Harford County Task Force is a highly trained, self-governing, multijurisdictional entity with a mission to investigate offenses in the areas of mid to upper level drug trafficking, homeland security, and vice while supporting and facilitating cooperation and coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement. The Harford County Task Force is comprised of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Aberdeen Police Department, Bel Air Police Department, Havre de Grace Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Harford County States Attorney’s Office, working together to make Harford County a safer place to live.